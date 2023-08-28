Del Papa Distributing Launches Fundraising Campaign to Benefit United Way of Beaumont and North Jefferson County

BEAUMONT, Texas— Del Papa Distributing is thrilled to announce an exceptional fundraising initiative in partnership with The United Way of Beaumont and North Jefferson County, aimed at providing robust support to local community partners and non-profits. With an unwavering commitment to creating a positive and lasting impact within the community, Del Papa Distributing is proud to introduce a unique campaign that will not only raise awareness but also generate essential funds for critical community programs and services.

The heart of this groundbreaking campaign lies in Del Papa Distributing’s collaboration with United Way of Beaumont and North Jefferson County, a partnership that reflects their shared dedication to uplifting and empowering local communities. Throughout the entire month of September, within Southeast Texas, every Michelob Ultra sold will contribute $0.25 to the United Way. This innovative approach blends consumer choice with social responsibility, presenting an opportunity for individuals to make a tangible difference in the lives of their fellow community members.

“We are truly excited to launch this impactful fundraising campaign designed to benefit the United Way of Beaumont and North Jefferson County,” said Jeff Wheeler, Vice President of Marketing at Del Papa Distributing. “By simply choosing Michelob Ultra, our community members will be directly contributing to vital programs and services that address the most pressing needs in our area. This campaign embodies our commitment to fostering positive change and supporting the well-being of our community.”

The United Way of Beaumont and North Jefferson County plays a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of life for local residents through a range of initiatives that include education, health, financial stability, and more. Del Papa Distributing’s fundraising campaign seeks to bolster these efforts, ensuring that essential programs continue to flourish and make a meaningful impact on the lives of those who need it most.

“We are incredibly grateful to Del Papa Distributing for their dedication to our community,” remarked Karyn Husbands, President/CEO at the United Way of Beaumont and North Jefferson County. “This campaign not only demonstrates their corporate social responsibility but also empowers individuals to actively participate in driving positive change. Every case of Michelob Ultra purchased during September will contribute to building a stronger, more resilient community for all.”

Del Papa Distributing is confident that with the support of the community, this fundraising campaign will achieve remarkable results and set a precedent for meaningful collaboration between businesses and local nonprofits. By choosing Michelob Ultra, consumers will be making a choice that extends beyond refreshment, showcasing their commitment to creating a brighter future for Southeast Texas.

About Del Papa Distributing Company

In 2010 Del Papa Distributing Company celebrated 100 years of business. From its founding by an Italian immigrant, Omero Del Papa, in Galveston in 1910, to its current operations distributing a variety of brands throughout the Upper Texas Gulf Coast in three major markets, Del Papa is committed to supporting and strengthening the many communities in which its customers and employees live. Del Papa Distributing Company looks forward to the next 100 years of business as stated in the company’s motto: “Quality people building brands and partnerships one case, one customer at a time”

About United Way of Beaumont and North Jefferson County

Our Mission is to provide visionary leadership in uniting the community’s resources of donors, volunteers and nonprofit organizations to address community needs in a trust worthy and accountable way.

Our Goals:

-Improve education, and cut the number of high school dropouts in half.

-Help people achieve financial stability, and get working families on the road to economic independence.

-Promote healthy lives, and increase by one-third, the number of youth and adults who are healthy and avoid risky behaviors.

For More Information:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWWMhcMyojI , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5f6OREb_PZQ