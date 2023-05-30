Debut of Frozen Dirty Sundaes Sour Beers

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island – The Providence Brewing Company (PVDBC) team has ingeniously reimagined the traditional beer slushy, taking it to unprecedented levels and establishing it as a must-have gourmet beer delight. The mastermind behind this revolutionary concept, Efren, has ingeniously crafted an exciting new cocktail known as “Dirty Sundaes.”

With an eye-popping spectrum of psychedelic hues and complex layers of flavors, Efren’s Dirty Sundaes deliver a sensory feast. Every pint glass showcases a rich medley of the refreshing cherry banana coconut strawberry sour and the indulgent chocolate buttercream orange toffee stout. This intricate flavor dance is further enriched with Efren’s signature beer-based soft serve, offered in a multitude of enticing flavors.

In the words of Efren, “Our goal is a sensory exploration.” Highlighting our innovative approach, we proudly present our exclusive blue raspberry coconut cream vanilla ice cream sour. When served as soft serve, this novel concoction offers an exceptional melt-in-your-mouth experience, a sensation made possible solely through meticulous temperature regulation.

Through the groundbreaking reinterpretation of the beer slushy, we have pioneered an exhilarating and innovative delight that challenges and transcends the norms of taste and texture. Keep an eye out for further taste adventures as we persist in charting new territories in the realm of culinary innovation.

About Providence Brewing Company

Founded in 1814 by John B. Lyon in Newport, Rhode Island, later relocated in 1829 by James Hanley, is a historical brewery with deep ties to Providence. Currently owned and operated by the Hidalgo family, first-generation Cuban-Americans led by Efren J Hidalgo, PVDBC aims to preserve the brewery’s rich history while fostering a sense of community and providing opportunities for economic growth.

