DC Brau Kicks Off the Season with Oktoberfest Lager

Washington, D.C. – Break out your steins: It’s almost fall, and that means the return of DC Brau’s popular German-style offering – Oktoberfest, a malt-forward amber lager that’s available once a year, and only for a limited time.

Beginning Aug. 12 and continuing while supplies last, you can find Oktoberfest available to sip or to purchase at DC Brau’s taproom in Northeast Washington, as well as at retailers across the DMV.

Canned with a distinctive, German-inspired blue and white design, our Oktoberfest lager has a classic light amber-to-copper hue, topped with intense German malt aromas of toasty bread, light caramel and faint biscuit. It’s supported by a traditionally light Noble hop aroma that complements the rich malty notes. The mouthfeel is smooth and creamy with a medium body that gives it a pleasing richness. The hops complement the dominant malt character to form a very refreshing 5.5% ABV Oktoberfest lager that can be enjoyed all through the fall months.

“We are very proud of our Oktoberfest lager and we’re looking forward to releasing the 2022 edition. Each year this classic beer sells out quickly. Grab it soon because once it’s gone, it’s gone till next year,” says Brandon Skall, CEO of DC Brau.

Try it – along with several of the brewery’s gold medal-winning beers, including the Keller Pils – during the free Dock Days of Summer concert series, held each Sunday from 2-5 p.m. through Sept. 4. DC Brau’s taproom is open to the public Friday through Sunday.

DC Brau, the District’s first production brewery in more than 50 years, is located at 3178-B Bladensburg Rd NE. For more information, visit www.dcbrau.com, or follow @dcbrau.