Dark Sky Brewing Widens Reach Across Arizona Through Partnership With Quail Distributing

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.— Since joining the Quail Distributing portfolio in March, Dark Sky Brewing continues to expand its experimental craft beer footprint in Northern Arizona, across the Phoenix Valley, and Tucson metropolitan area. Most recently their seven canned SKUs have become available at Arizona Total Wine locations.

This partnership is the product of several years of friendship between Dark Sky and Quail, as well as an expansion of the Dark Sky Production brewery. More production space allowed the Dark Sky team to package and distribute their seasonal mainstay SKUs – Vortices Hazy Double IPA, Pit Stop Lager, Best Friend Munich Helles, After Thoughts American Pale Ale, Westie West Coast IPA, Sacred Datura Triple IPA, and Rainy Daze Hazy IPA. Now they extend their reach to even more shelves with the addition of select Total Wine stores to their expanding vendor/partner list.

“Northern Arizona has a buzzing craft beer scene, with Dark Sky leading the way through their innovative and highly rated beers,” says Shawn Hillman with Quail Distributing.

“Expanding our seasonal mainstay SKUs down to the valley and Tucson has been a dream of ours for the past few years; customer demand fueled the brewery expansion and we were able to make it happen this year. We hope having our beers down in the valley and Tucson will spark a need for patrons to travel to our destination Flagstaff taproom for taproom-only fun,” add Ryan & Larami Sandlin from Dark Sky Brewing.

Use the beer finder on Dark Sky Brewing’s website homepage to locate their canned SKUs across Arizona. Dark Sky lovers can visit the tasting room to purchase these cans and taste many rotating draft-only beers too.

About Dark Sky Brewing

Established in 2014 by Larami and Ryan Sandlin, Dark Sky Brewing has become a downtown Flagstaff institution that builds community through craft beer, food, and philanthropy. Named in honor of its home, in the world’s first International Dark Sky Place, Dark Sky Brewing is crafting a beer selection that is as unique and beautiful as every star, meteor, and comet they can see from their backyard. The micro-brewery size allows the freedom to brew everything from traditional recipes to experimentally fun brews with exotic ingredients. Committed to making that home a better place by giving back, the Dark Sky Community nonprofit organization was founded out of the brewery to serve as a launching base for other nonprofits to raise more funds and awareness.

