Dark Sky Brewing Launches Office Supplies Double Hazy IPA, Gives School Supplies To Arizona Students

FLAGSTAFF and GILBERT, Ariz.— Before it became a brewery, Dark Sky Brewing’s original building on Beaver Street housed an office supplies store. To pay homage to this history and to give area students access to the school supplies they need, the brewery crafted Office Supplies Double Hazy IPA.

Office Supplies Double Hazy IPA were released at Dark Sky Brewing on Friday, July 21 in tandem with the school supplies drive for Arizona Helping Hands. The beer will be available on tap and in cans to-go, as well as in cans across the brewery’s Arizona distribution footprint.

On Tuesday, August 1, a Dark Sky tap takeover at Gilbert’s Beer Barn taproom and bottle shop will feature Office Supplies and some Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader trivia too. Beer Barn will host a school supplies drive as well, with donations going to San Tan Elementary School.

Both supply drives go through the end of August. This effort is one of many monthly activities that the brewery’s nonprofit organization Dark Sky Community executes to support causes they care about.

About Dark Sky Brewing

Established in 2014 by Larami and Ryan Sandlin, Dark Sky Brewing has become a downtown Flagstaff institution that builds community through craft beer, food, and philanthropy. Named in honor of its home, in the world’s first International Dark Sky Place, Dark Sky Brewing is crafting a beer selection that is as unique and beautiful as every star, meteor, and comet they can see from their backyard. The microbrewery size allows the freedom to brew everything from traditional recipes to experimentally fun brews with exotic ingredients. Committed to making that home a better place by giving back, the Dark Sky Community nonprofit organization was founded out of the brewery to serve as a launching base for other nonprofits to raise more funds and awareness.

