Dark Sky Brewing Installs Dottie, a Drive-In Theater Truck

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.— Dark Sky Brewing debuted their new drive-in theater in a remodeled 1959 box truck, affectionately named Dottie.

Dottie’s story begins with a ‘For Sale’ sign in a field full of sunflowers. The team at Dark Sky knew they had to have this original 1959 C-600 box truck, and spent the past few weeks installing a 15-foot screen and six taps to transform her into a theater parked in their beer garden.

The truck now sports a hot pink glitter vinyl bench seat, which evoked visions of Dorothy’s glittery heels in the Wizard of Oz and eventually led to her name, Dottie. She’s wrapped with a design that nods to a 1950’s diner.

Dark Sky Brewing guests will be able to enjoy movies while enjoying fresh beers flowing from Dottie’s taps. They can also book Dottie for special events, and find her pouring around town.

About Dark Sky Brewing

Established in 2014 by Larami and Ryan Sandlin, Dark Sky Brewing has become a downtown Flagstaff institution that builds community through craft beer, food, and philanthropy. Named in honor of its home, in the world’s first International Dark Sky Place, Dark Sky Brewing is crafting a beer selection that is as unique and beautiful as every star, meteor, and comet they can see from their backyard. The microbrewery size allows the freedom to brew everything from traditional recipes to experimentally fun brews with exotic ingredients. Committed to making that home a better place by giving back, the Dark Sky Community nonprofit organization was founded out of the brewery to serve as a launching base for other nonprofits to raise more funds and awareness.

For More Information:

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/dark-sky-brewing-dottie