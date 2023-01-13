CVG Airport and Braxton Brewing Co. Partner to Bring Local Flavor to Travelers

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Travelers through the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport(CVG) will be able to enjoy Braxton Brewing Co. when the brand’s newest taproom opens in Concourse A this spring. CVG and Braxton are proud to announce construction on this taproom has begun, and visitors will be able to enjoy the local favorite – and nationally-recognized craft beer leader – in the 1500 sq. ft. space, which will have a unique design for the airport location.

Once complete, travelers flying in or out of CVG will have another food and beverage option as they start and end their trips in the airport. The menu and food and beverage options will be later announced.

Braxton Brewing Co. has celebrated the Greater Cincinnati community since its inception, in the Rouse Family’s garage on Braxton Drive. From that humble beginning, the brand has become a beloved staple for craft beer drinkers across the Midwest. Joining the CVG Airport is a testament to Braxton’s community standing, as well as just how beloved the brand has become for those who call Greater Cincinnati home especially. This addition at CVG will further solidify Braxton as a Greater Cincinnati staple. Visitors to the taproom located in CVG Airport will be able to experience signature craft beers from Braxton, as well as seasonal offerings.

“We expect our passenger volumes to grow in the coming years, and with more travelers, comes the need for more food and beverage options,” said Candace McGraw, CEO, CVG. “We are pleased to welcome Braxton to CVG because we know travelers like to see and experience local flavors and brands in the airport.”

“Creating a unique experience for our taproom guests is something we love doing. Now, with the addition of our taproom in CVG, that’s an experience we’ll be able to create for both locals and those traveling through,” says Jake Rouse, Co-Founder and CEO of Braxton Brewing Co. “It’s important to us that this new taproom, just like our others, be a place where visitors can enjoy a craft beer and truly ‘lift one to life’.”

About Braxton Brewing Company

Born in a garage, Braxton Brewing Co. has become an entrepreneurial obsession. Melding the age-old tradition of brewing beer and innovative new-age technology, dreams are born and fermented at Braxton Brewing Company. It is the hub where Jake and Evan Rouse showcase their passion for brewing beer. It’s here, where the expert team holds every single pint of Braxton beer to the highest standard of excellence. And, like the garage of their past, the brewery is deeply rooted in the community of Covington, Kentucky. Braxton Brewing Company was also recently honored with Brewbound’s prestigious Rising Star Award, and Braxton’s own Evan Rouse was featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink list. Further amplifying Braxton’s accomplishments, the brewery was highlighted on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list.

About CVG Airport

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) welcomed more than 9.1 million passengers in 2019, serving a record number of local passengers. CVG offers the most nonstop destinations and the lowest average airfares in the Cincinnati region. The airport is diversified in both passenger and cargo operations. It is the 7th largest cargo airport in North America – home to Amazon Air’s primary U.S. Hub and DHL Express’ Global Superhub for the Americas. With an annual impact of $6.8 billion on the local economy, the airport drives regional growth and remains a leader in innovation.

For More Information:

https://braxtonbrewing.com/