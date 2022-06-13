Current Cassis Launches Canned CC Spritz

NEW YORK, New York – Launching on June 29th, C. Cassis introduces a new generation of US drinkers to this iconic blackcurrant liqueur with the brand’s first canned product, the ‘CC Spritz.’ Each can is a sparkling expression of the original C. Cassis liqueur, now perfectly mixed with seltzer for a carbonated bevy. It’s an all natural 5.4% low ABV read-to-go drink, sparking the feeling of lazy summer afternoons by the river.

C. Cassis is the first cassis producer to enter the RTD canned cocktail space, launching this new refreshing drink just in time for 4th of July. Nationwide shipping available via the CC website and available at select stockists in New York and California. SRP for a 4-pack of 355ml/12oz cans, $20.00.

The CC Spritz is made with the original C. Cassis – lightly fermented macerated fresh Hudson Valley blackcurrants, vibrant botanicals of lemon verbena, cardamom, bay leaf, lemon and orange rind, just topped with crisp seltzer, and barely sweetened with wild honey.

The CC Spritz

C. Cassis plays well with most spirits, but adding some seltzer in the mix has always been our favorite way to experience this special liqueur since day one. And what’s even better than making a spritz? Having one ready to go in your fridge. The new canned CC Spritz makes it easy to take our favorite lightly boozy bubbly bev with you for picnics, beach trips, and river dips.

The CC Spritz is also a superb mixer, add it to a favorite gin or vodka with a squeeze of lemon for a delightful afternoon cooler. Whether you choose to enjoy it on its own or have it mixed, always serve cold.

The original C. Cassis liqueur launched in December 2020 and has been met with glowing praise from NYT, Bon Appétit, Vanity Fair, Vogue, NY Magazine and many more.

Blackcurrants – The Illegal Berry

First commercially produced in 1841 Burgundy, France, creme de cassis’ popularity quickly spread from Europe to the United States, where distillers began growing their own blackcurrants. However, at the beginning of the 20th century US production came to a halt when it was discovered that the blackcurrant plant was a potential carrier for a fungus that attacked white pine; a threat to the logging industry. The plant was subsequently banned and while cassis continued to be imported, it was mostly forgotten in the US. The New York State Legislature overturned its ban in 2003 when an entrepreneurial NY botanist made the legalization of blackcurrants his mission. C. Cassis now buys much of their fruit from that same botanist (hi Greg Quinn!).

Product Design: All in the Family

C. Cassis founder, Rachael Petach’s design process was inspired by Fauvism, relational objects, joy and non-binary representation. The “C” started as a sharpie doodle on masking tape that Rachael would draw on mini C. Cassis bottles for friends in the early days. Enlisting the visual refinement of her graphic designer husband, Steve Quested (SET Creative), the two collaborated on color and shape, producing a final bottle and can design and logo that is beautiful and lasting. Supporting artists and their craft are integral to the C. Cassis ethos. Artist partnerships are central to all C. Cassis creative.

Female Founder

A veteran of the hospitality industry (Andrew Tarlow collective, Chez Panisse, etc.), Rachael Petach has always delighted in shared experience over good food and drink. In the summer of 2018 in Brooklyn, Rachael was 6-months-pregnant, bored with bad mocktails and began experimenting with homemade cordials. Craving something like the cassis, from her time WOOFing in France, she set out to bring a contemporary blackcurrant liqueur to shelves and homes.

Rachael is now the mother of a wild toddler, Theo, and continues to grow C. Cassis by offering national shipping and being available at select stockists across New York, California, Massachusetts, Kansas, Washington D.C. and more. Rachael and her family share time between Brooklyn and Germantown, where they have begun solidifying roots in the community and farmland. When she is not working on C. Cassis, she bakes bread, hosts dinner parties, rides horses, and has a multidisciplinary creative practice.

Health, Land, and Community

The blackcurrant naturally contains 3x the daily value of vitamin C as well as being high in minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants, green cardamom is carminative and balancing, citrus rind is an immunity booster and lemon verbena is digestive and stress relieving.

C. Cassis believes in a long-term relationship between the earth and the people living here. C. Cassis is committed to working with responsible land stewards who grow in regenerative ways. This means that the whole process is better for the land, better for the fruit, and ultimately better for us to drink. Many of C. Cassis’ vendors are located within a few miles of their production space

For More Information:

https://www.ccassis.com