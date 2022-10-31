Cruz Blanca 2022 Luchadores Lineup Revealed

THE LINEUP

Rey Cuvée Vanilla(13% ABV)

2019 + 2020 + 2021 Rey Gordo blended & bourbon barrel aged with Mexican vanilla

The undisputed heavyweight champion returns, his physique is strengthened with a blend of 2019 + 2020 + 2021 Rey Gordo, double barrel-aged in Jim Beam barrels. A foundation of vanilla from Uganda, Madagascar and Tahiti gives him depth of character, followed by an abundance of Mexican vanilla that steals the show. Expect flavors of dark chocolate, crème brûlée, fig jam, cherry cola, cigar tobacco, and rich leather. A stout loved by all with a new trick up his sleeve in 2022.

Rey Gordo (13% ABV)

Imperial stout aged in Jim Beam & Markers Mark bourbon barrels

The king of kings enters the ring! Year after year Rey Gordo continues to remind us why his spot in the Luchador lineup is never questioned. This classic imperial stout was aged in Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark bourbon barrels for 12 months, giving it a mid-pallet sweetness, a long roasty finish, bourbon warmth, and sharp elbows.

Señor Finito (12.75% ABV)

Imperial stout aged in Sagamore rye whiskey barrels with chocolate, mesquite bean, and canella

Señor Finito, the knockout! A rookie in this series, and the little brother of the legendary Señor Bandito and Señor Incognito. This imperial stout was aged in Sagamore rye whiskey barrels with cacao nibs, crushed mesquite beans, and spicy canella, resulting in a nostalgic combination of old fashion fudge, brownie batter, and warm Mexican hot chocolate. He brings the heat and always finishes the job.

Tarzan Boy (13% ABV)

Imperial stout aged in Four Square Barbados rum barrels with banana, Mexican vanilla, piloncillo, and Metric coffee.

A returning fan favorite, Tarzan Boy is an imperial stout aged in Four Square Barbados rum barrels with fresh and dried banana, Mexican vanilla beans, piloncillo syrup, and Metric coffee. This corner of the ring spent his time training with coffee produced by Ernesto Perez on his estate in Veracruz. It is a carbonic, natural coffee with a soft character of spice, ripe strawberry, and earthy notes to create a wonderfully well-integrated, luxurious adventure.

La Tormenta (13% ABV)

Imperial pineapple ale aged in Four Square Barbados rum barrels with canella and spices

A storm is brewing in the Caribbean isles, La Tormenta is here for its premiere! A strong pineapple ale base, aged gracefully in Caribbean rum-soaked oak for 12 months with crushed pineapple, pineapple juice, freeze-dried pineapple, spicy Mexican cinnamon, and a shipwreck of mysterious spices. Get her fast, she will be gone as quickly as she blew in.

Barbarosa con Café (12.75% ABV)

Imperial black and red raspberry ale aged red wine barrels with Metric Coffee

Out of the fog and into the ring, the 2021 gold medalist Barbarosa returns. This 2022 super fighter boosted its strength with the addition of Metric coffee.It spent the year in Michigan harvesting black and red raspberries at the peak of ripeness, then aging in freshly-emptied red wine barrels, and finished with Colossus coffee from Metric. A fighter with bold, round, and robust flavors. Get your hands on this year’s Barbarosa before it fades back into the mist. We know a winner when we see one!

VINTAGES

More information coming soon!

RELEASE DETAILS

There’s three ways to join in on the Luchador showdown this year: Pre-order your cans for pickup, join us for a Luchador series tasting, or come in for tacos y luchadores on draft.

PRE-SALE. Starting Thursday, Oct 27th at Noon, all cans will be available for preorder pickup on our release day, Saturday, Nov 12th. Cans will be sold via the Oznr app. Pack limits per person vary by Luchador. Preorders close at 11PM Nov 8th. Curbside pickup is Sat, Nov 12th 8AM-3PM (this is open pickup – no designated time slots).

MIXED 4-PACK (limit 2) $35.00

La Tormenta

Barbarosa con Café

Señor Finito

Tarzan Boy

4-PACK (limit 2) $25.00

Rey Gordo

2-PACK (limit 1) $25.00

Rey Cuvée Vanilla

TASTINGS. Taste through a flight of all six 2022 Luchadores with our Head Brewer Jacob Sembrano. Tastings will take place in our second floor Taproom on release day, Nov 12th. Purchase your tickets via OZNR starting at Noon on Thursday, Oct 27th.

$40 per person – 11am, 1pm, 3pm sessions (These WILL sell-out fast, set a reminder!)

2oz tasting portions of each Luchador will be provided, along with snacks and a Luchador glass to take home.

**Important** This year, we will not offer Luchador to-go packs at the end of the tastings. If you would like to purchase beer, add your order to your cart with your tasting ticket!

TACOS y LUCHADORES. All Luchadores will be available on draft at our brewpub! Come on over to enjoy a glass with our tacos. Reservations are not required but are recommended. A limited selection and quantity of 2/4PKs will be available to-go at the brewpub (based on what remains after presale).

The brewpub is the only place to purchase Luchador cans. We will not be sending any to distro this year. Don’t forget to prep for the event – download the OZNRapp, sign-up for our newsletter, or check our Instagram @cruzblancachi for updates on the#CruzLuchadores2022 series.

For More Information:

https://brewpub.cruzblanca.com/chicago-brewery-taqueria/luchadores/