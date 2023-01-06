Crush Dry January with Beavertown Brewery

LONDON, UK – This Dry January, don’t settle for tasteless non-alcoholic drinks. Attack the new year head-on and make this dry month count with Lazer Crush and Astro-nought, Beavertown Brewery’s alcohol-free IPA and lager. Priced at £1.60 and £2 per 330ml can, they’re available to purchase via the Beavertown webshop.

A heavyweight name for a featherweight beer, Lazer Crush has been expertly brewed with a new type of yeast to provide its delicious fruity flavour, with only 0.3% ABV created during fermentation.

Boasting a crisp and mildly malty base followed by a wave of fruity undertones, Lazer Crush is perfectly balanced and topped with subtle notes of pine for that ultimate fresh taste. From mango and the sweet orange flavour of Amarillo to zesty citrus and grapefruit bitterness, Lazer Crush is the perfect drink for a rocket-fueled Dry January.

Lager lover? Fear not, Beavertown has got you covered with its first-ever alcohol-free lager Astro-nought. With a 0.5% ABV, this light and refreshing lager offers a clean flavour with a hint of lime freshness and a crushably light cereal character – the perfect thirst quencher for any spacewalk, space-run or space-sit-down. Available at £2 per can on the Beavertown webshop here.

If you’re not planning on taking part in Dry January but fancy something a bit lighter, Nanobot is the beer for you. This light, crisp, 2.8% ABV, 86 calorie can packs flavours and aromas of hoppy citrus and pineapple. It’s low ABV and low calorie but uncompromising on flavour. Priced at £1.90 and available to order on the webshop here.

Fan of January deals? Customers who order a 24x case of Lazer Crush before the 31st January will have a Lazer Crush Tumbler added to their order free of charge – doesn’t get much better than that. (T&C’s apply)*.

Beavertown’s no and low ABV beers are available in a range of bundles and can be bought alongside Lazer Crush merch including sweatshirts, pint glasses and keyrings. See full list of low/no bundles and merch below:

Beer + Bundles

Free Lazer Crush Tumbler Glass with every x24 case of Lazer Crush promo – £36.

Lazer Crush – 1x can priced at £1.60, 12x cans priced at £18 and 24x cans priced at £36.

Lazer Crush Bundle – 8x cans and a pint / tumbler glass priced at £16.

Astro-Nought – 1x can priced at £2 and 12x cans priced at £22.

Astro-Nought Bundle – 8x cans and a pint / tumbler glass priced at £18.

Mixed Case of Astro + Lazer – 12x cans priced at £20, 24x cans priced at £40.

Nanobot – 1x can priced at £1.90, 12x cans priced at £22, 24x cans priced at £40.

Mixed Case of Low/No – 24x cans of Nanobot + Lazer Crush priced at £38.

Merch

Lazer Crush Sweatshirt – priced at £30 here.

Lazer Crush Can Keyring – priced at £5 here.

Lazer Crush Tumbler Glass – priced at £5 here.

Lazer Crush Pint Glass – priced at £5 here.

About Beavertown

Beavertown is dedicated to crafting high-quality, innovative beers like Gamma Ray APA or Neck Oil SIPA that appeal to the thirsty masses, as well as more experimental brews from our Tempus Project. From brewing to branding, we believe in creativity in everything we do.

At Beavertown, we believe beer is more than just a beer, it’s an experience. That’s why we host weekly Saturday taprooms to give people the chance to taste our carefully crafted beer in its natural habitat, our own Tottenham brewery.

Now 10 years old, Beavertown began life on a 650L kit in a BBQ joint in Haggerston. The brewery in Tottenham Hale produces 5500L batches (or 9,000,000 pints a year) and our new home in Enfield – Beaverworld – will allow Beavertown to produce ten times this, a staggering 90,000,000 pints a year.

The official craft beer of Tottenham Hotspur F.C., you can enjoy a crisp pint of your favourite Beavertown brew in our new taproom and microbrewery inside the stadium – the first of its kind.

In 2021, Beavertown opened the doors to its first-ever pub, Corner Pin, at the brewery’s home in Tottenham. Popping with vibrant blasts of colour, iconic Beavertown designs and with a menu featuring the whole range of Beavertown’s out-of-this-world beers, Corner Pin encompasses everything that makes the brand unique, bringing all of its creativity and curiosity to the new north London location.

Winner of 3 gold medals at the International Beer Challenge for core range beers Gamma Ray & Neck Oil.

For More Information:

https://beavertownbrewery.co.uk