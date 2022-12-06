Crooked Hammock Brewery Announces Backyard Beer Club

Crooked Hammock Brewery has long been obsessed with creating a never-ending cookout oasis where people can escape reality, leaving their worries at the door to enter a backyard paradise of handcrafted beer and great conversation. It’s a little slice of heaven, unapologetically surrounded by cold beer and hot grills.

This unique beery Valhalla has found a loyal and engaged audience across three cities and two states. Seven years after opening our first 7-barrel brewing system in Lewes, Delaware, it is the perfect time to reward every single adventure seeker and escape artist who has come along for the ride. Crooked Hammock is proud to announce the debut of the Backyard Beer Club, a new members-only experience aimed at rewarding the most crooked (in a good way) of guests.

Founding Members will receive a guaranteed near-monthly allowance of limited-edition Seeker Series releases — those “yonder beers” that tug at the outer reaches of our taste buds — along with first dibs on brewery-exclusive bottles, new merchandise and swag, as well as members-only invites to VIP parties. To increase exclusivity, Crooked Hammock will only accept 100 members per location at a set price of $180 per year. It’s just another way our fast-growing collection of brewpubs prioritizes putting out big backyard vibes all year: Just beer for a good time.

In addition, Backyard Beer Club members will be the only souls on earth to receive a bottle of Banana Hammock Gold, a bold and decadent riff on our infamous Belgian Quad which ascends to new heights after the beer is aged for 12 months in Bulleit Frontier Whiskey barrels. It clocks in at a whopping 15% ABV, with delicate-yet-boozy notes of fresh bananas and roasted cacao nibs.

The stunning 750ml bottle has been carefully packaged with a special note attached: “You are one of only 300 people to have a bottle of the elusive Banana Hammock Gold. So, sip back and relax, that’s what the Backyard Beer Club is all about. Cheers!”

Memberships go on sale on Black Friday (November 25) and will be available for purchase through Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24), or until all 300 memberships sell out. First-come, first-served. Other VIP benefits include:

A 4-pack of every Seeker Series beer drop

Members-only invites to VIP events

Free members-only brewery tours with our brewers

Free birthday pint

15% off in-house purchases

And secrets and surprises galore!

For More Information:

https://crookedhammock.square.site/shop/beer-club/33