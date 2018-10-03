Creature Comforts Brewing to Release Classic City Lager in Cans

‘ATHENS, GA — Creature Comforts Brewing Company will begin canning Classic City Lager this Fall. The beer has been a draft offering in Athens since 2017, and 6-packs of 12-ounce cans will be available from the brewery and in the Athens market starting this October. Classic City Lager will be available in 6-packs and 12-packs of 12-ounce cans as a year-round offering throughout the brewery’s distribution footprint beginning in November.

Classic City Lager is a clean, crisp, and easy-drinking lager with an ABV of 4.2-percent. The beer is brewed to be a highly drinkable lager that can serve as both an entry into craft beer for new consumers, as well as a staple product in the fridge for those who love craft beer and sometimes want an uncomplicated, simple, and delicious lager. A nod to the brewery’s home in Athens – the Classic City – Classic City Lager was introduced as a local draft offering in September 2017 and has since gained popularity in the brewery’s tasting room as well as in the market.

“We aspire to help people navigate through the beautiful and complex world of craft beer,” said Co-founder and Head Brewer David Stein. “There are so many options to choose from and we wanted to make a beer that is perfect for those who enjoy drinking a lower ABV pale lager. Classic City Lager is simply good cold beer.”

In a continuous effort to work with local partners, the brewery collaborated with Athens artist Chris Collins to design the typography for the Classic City Lager can label. Classic City Lager will be available from the brewery’s tasting room beginning October 8, immediately following in the Athens market, and will hit the Atlanta market by November. For more information on Creature Comforts Brewing Company, visit www.creaturecomfortsbeer.com.

ABOUT CREATURE COMFORTS BREWING COMPANY:

Creature Comforts is an Athens, Georgia based brewery offering finely balanced artisanal beers. Since opening its doors in April 2014, Creature Comforts has made an imprint in the craft beer community with its award-winning, year-round and special release beers. To learn more about Creature Comforts, contact Emily@ccbeerco.com or visit us online at www.creaturecomfortsbeer.com.