CraftHaus Brewery Releases Official Beer for UNLV

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – CraftHaus Brewery is proud to announce they will brew the official beer for UNLV, Rebel Spirit, Golden Ale, releasing on February 25.

“We are honored to represent our alma mater with Rebel Spirit,” said CraftHaus Brewery owner Wyndee Forrest. “The journey has come full circle with learning the skills to prepare us to run our own business, to now operating CraftHaus Brewery for the last seven years. It’s now time for us to give back to our University. Rebel Spirit drives us to achieve, persevere and triumph because we are Rebels for life!”

Brewed all year round with pride by UNLV Hospitality College Alumni, Wyndee Forrest, Dave Forrest, and head brewer Cameron Fisher, Rebel Spirit will be available at all games held at Thomas & Mack for all fans to enjoy. A portion of the proceeds will be gifted to the University. The craft brew is only one element of the partnership as the brewery will be available as a working lab for hospitality undergrads to have a hands-on experience in operating a brewery. Students will learn sensory analysis, operating a service industry based business, brewing process, and how to be stewards to the local community.

“This partnership with CraftHaus Brewery underscores the college’s focus on practical learning and our growing emphasis on beverage operations,” said Dean of the UNLV Harrah College of Hospitality Stowe Shoemaker. “The fact that our CraftHaus partners—as UNLV alums—are investing in the next generation of industry leaders really shows our students what the Rebel Spirit is all about.”

With a 5% ABV and smooth, crisp finish that goes well with just about anything, Rebel Spirit will spread school spirit at any event one pint at a time! The new beer will be available in four packs of 16oz cans and on draft at both taprooms. For more information, please visit CraftHaus Brewery.

The Rebel Spirit label, created by Victoria Hart of Pink Kitty Creative, was inspired by the Hospitality College’s academic building, Hospitality Hall, and the iconic Flashlight sculpture – both centerpieces of the UNLV campus.

CraftHaus beers are distributed by Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits for those interested in carrying Rebel Spirt to show their Rebel pride.

About CraftHaus Brewery

Established in 2014, CraftHaus Brewery is passionate about building a community around quality driven beers. Owners, Wyndee and Dave Forrest successfully changed licensing for the city of Henderson and Las Vegas to more craft friendly licenses. In 2019, they opened a second taproom CraftHaus Arts District. Wyndee Forrest currently serves as the president of the Nevada Craft Brewers Association. Named as having the 2021 Top 21 Beer Marketing Ideas, Craft Brewing News; 2021 Bronze Best Microbrewery, Las Vegas Review-Journal Best of Las Vegas; Favorite Local Brewery, Reader’s Choice, Las Vegas Weekly 2018; winner, Top 100 Businesses Coast to Coast, Yelp!; Nevada’s Greenest Brewery 2018; Best Family-Owned Business, Nevada Entrepreneur Magazine 2016; and “Best of” 2015, 2016 and 2017, Las Vegas Weekly.

