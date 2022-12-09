Crafted Exports and Man in the Moon Partner for Vermont Craft Beer Showcase in Stockholm

BROOKLYN, New York – Crafted Exports, the leading international distributor for American craft beers and spirits, has partnered with Man in the Moon to bring the best Vermont has to offer to Sweden!

For all of January 2023, the following breweries will be showcased at Man in the Moon!

Breweries:

Long Trail Brewing Co

Otter Creek Brewing

The Shed Brewery

Burlington Beer Co

Foley Brothers Brewing

Zero Gravity Brewery

14th Star Brewing Co

Whetstone Beer Co

Maura McCue, Supplier Manager of Crafted Exports, comments: “We are excited to once again partner with Man in the Moon to showcase the best in beer from a new US state. This year we’ve chosen Vermont and 8 outstanding breweries and are delighted to share with Sweden some of the best beer the state has to offer!”

Commenting on the partnership, Daniel Rhawi, Owner of Man in the Moon, said: “We are thrilled to organize the eighth consecutive American Beer Fest at Man in the Moon. After doing California, Hawaii, Ohio, New York, Florida, Illinois and Massachusetts it’s time for the fantastic beer state of Vermont in January 2023. We would like to send huge thanks to Crafted Export for great partnership and also to all participant breweries. We really look forward serving some of the best beers Vermont offers to the Swedish beer crowd.”

The brands are also very excited, with several remarking:

“We have been brewing beer in New England for 35 years and sharing the fruits of our labor with Craft beer lovers in Sweden for the past 6 years. Thank you for the opportunity to be a part of this event again this year!” – Jon Schwartz, of Long Trail, Otter Creek, and the Shed.

“Our Burlington Beer Company (BBCO) team is excited to partner with Crafted Exports for our debut at Stockholm Beer Week! This is a momentous occasion for our brewery, the first time our beer has set sail overseas. We could not be more thrilled for the opportunity to get our beer into the hands of Sweden’s craft beer drinkers, and we are humbled and honored to represent the craft brew scene of Vermont. At BBCO, we are passionate about exploring new ways to put our stamp on classic beer styles, and we strive to find a balance between going too far and staying rooted in tradition. One might say we thrive at the point where fermentation meets imagination, and we hope you can taste that in our beer. Please be sure to enjoy the diverse lineup we sent, including Future Glow, Wizard, Vaulted Blue, Elaborate Metaphor and our new Amber Lager, Fair Acre. Cheers!”- Austin Zonnevylle, of Burlington.

“Zero Gravity is so excited to get our beers in the hands and glasses of craft beer drinkers in Sweden. Our home and community guide everything that we do, we are honored to represent our beloved state of Vermont abroad. Thanks to all for putting together this great event, and bringing the terroir of the Vermont beer scene to Sweden!”– Emma Shea, of Zero Gravity.

“We at 14th Star Brewery are honored by the opportunity to represent Vermont craft beer in Sweden’s Stockholm Showcase! Fun fact: our brewery’s name ’14th Star’ is a reference to our pride as Vermonters and Vermont being admitted to the United States as the fourteenth state back in 1791. We are a small award-winning craft brewery out of St. Albans Vermont known for producing a wide variety of world-class brews with a mission to give back to local organizations and various charities. We believe a balance of history, innovation, and flavors can be found in every batch of 14th Star beer and hope the Sweden craft beer fans enjoy the diverse selection of brews we have provided. We look forward to continuing to work with Crafted Exports to provide 14th Star beer to our friends across the pond!” – David Rheaume, of 14th Star.

“After 10 years of Whetstone beers being only available in Vermont, we’re excited to brew up this new adventure with Crafted Exports. We’re honored to have the opportunity to introduce Whetstone Beer Co. to the craft beer lovers of Sweden.” – Tim Brady, of Whetstone.

“We are excited to share a taste of Vermont with our Swedish friends. We thank you for the opportunity. Cheers!”– Liz Alvarado, of Foley Brothers.

Crafted Exports

Crafted Exports is a premier international distributor of craft beers and spirits that specializes in using innovative, quality-control delivery processes to deliver the freshest products to markets across the world.

For More Information:

https://craftedexports.com