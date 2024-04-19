Craft Brewers Conference Primer: A Pre-Conference Reading List

Before you head to Las Vegas for the 2024 Craft Brewers Conference, we’ve put together a primer of Brewers Association (BA) stories (and one video) from the past six months to help you prepare. Consider this the CliffsNotes version; follow the links for more.

The 2023 Top 50 BA-Defined Craft Breweries By Volume

BA chief economist and VP of strategy Bart Watson revealed the trade group’s 2023 list of top 50 craft breweries by volume earlier this week. Jess broke down all of the jockeying among the top 50 in 2023.

Watson also shared a preview of his state of the industry speech. Volume of BA-defined craft breweries declined -1% in 2023, which was the first decline outside of the COVID year. Also, openings outpaced closures, but the number of closings continues to tick up. Read all of the numbers and commentary from Watson here.

Brewbound Live 2023: 23 Data Points That Defined 2023, with Bart Watson and Lester Jones

Speaking of Watson, he and National Beer Wholesalers Association chief economist Lester Jones presented the “23 Data Points that Defined 2023” during December’s Brewbound Live business conference.

Get an early perspective on last year’s trends along with some bonus tips along the way.

Brewers Association Reveals 2024 Award Winners

The BA will honor its 2024 award winners during the general session on Monday, April 22.

Find out who won this year’s awards so you can congratulate them when you see them.

Leah Cheston Named Brewers Association Board Chair; Bylaws Amended to Include Contract-Brewed Brands as Voting Members

Leah Cheston, owner of Washington, D.C.-based Right Proper Brewing, was named chairwoman of the BA board of directors for 2024 in February.

Cheston is the second woman to hold the title, following New Belgium co-founder Kim Jordan’s 2005-2007 term, and she is the first representative of the BA’s brewpub class to lead the board.

Cheston will share her perspective for the board during Monday’s general session. Get to know Cheston better in the Brewbound Insider exclusive A Round With Q&A series.

Also, read up on the changes to the BA’s bylaws.

Brewers Association Revenue Declined -2% in ‘Challenging’ 2023, Per Annual Report

Dive into the trade group’s numbers for 2023, a year in which nearly all of the BA’s revenue drivers declined year-over-year (YoY). The BA’s overall revenue declined -2% YoY, to around $22.9 million.

Revenue from events, the BA’s biggest income source by far, declined -2% YoY, dipping to nearly $13.9 million. Membership revenue, its second-largest revenue driver, also recorded a -2% decline YoY, dropping to around $4.268 million.

Read more here.

Brewers Association Puts Homebrew Con on Hiatus

The 2024 edition of Homebrew Con, the American Homebrewers Association’s (AHA) annual gathering of homebrewers, is on hiatus. In February, the AHA announced it would reimagine Homebrew Con in a way that will “honor traditions, keep expenses affordable and come back to the roots of the AHA.”

Although the event is on ice for this year, the BA said it would include homebrewers in festivities at the Great American Beer Festival (GABF) in Denver, Colorado, October 10-12.

The move comes a year after the BA canceled its annual SAVOR beer-and-food pairing event.

Go deeper into the story here.

Comment Period Deadline Approaches on Potential Alcohol Beverage Labeling and Advertising Changes

What’s happening with these proposed rules and regulations changes for alcoholic beverage labeling and advertising by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB)? BA general counsel Marc Sorini provided a preview, as well as an overview of how long he expects the process to play out (Spoiler: It’s going to play out over years).

Get the scoop from Sorini on his expectations here.

Bart Watson: Hop Overstock Continues as 2023 Crop Outpaces 2022

Finally, crop yields in 2023 ended up above 2022 levels, adding to a growing overstock of hops on the market, Watson shared in February. Hop acreage took a “sharp” decline by 6,000 acres.

Over the past decade, hop stocks have increased from approximately 115 million pounds in March 2013, to 185 million pounds in March 2023 – equivalent to “roughly two years of usage,” according to Watson.

Follow the link for more.

