Country Star Parker McCollum and Loud Lemon Announce Partnership

BAHAMA, N.C.— Fast-growing adult beverage brand Loud Lemon has partnered with country music superstar Parker McCollum. What began as an investment at the brand’s inception during Covid has now blossomed into a full-blown collaboration that includes a co-created flavor for the brand’s new line of vodka-based Lemonade Cocktails: a flavor they call Cranberry Sunrise.

Jeff Outlaw, Founder and CEO of Loud Lemon, said the pandemic allowed the brand and Parker to develop a vision for a true partnership. “COVID-19 was an obstacle in many ways, but it gave us and Parker the time to understand each other better and create work that makes sense. Collaborating with Parker to create the new Cranberry Sunrise flavor showcases the truest kind of partnership. We’re lucky and proud to have Parker on our team,” said Outlaw.

Parker McCollum praised Loud Lemon, saying it’s a brand he shares values with and respects. “Their motto is to ‘Live Out Loud,’ and that means celebrating life, being authentic and working hard. When Jeff approached me and Hallie Ray to create the new flavor, we jumped at the chance. Cranberry Sunrise turned out delicious and I’m excited to be part of such a fun, innovative company with such a passionate Founder,” said McCollum.

Outlaw said working with Parker and Hallie Ray on the new flavor was a blast. “We wanted something bold and refreshing for our Lemonade Cocktail line, and Cranberry Sunrise hits all those marks and more. Parker’s attention to detail and business acumen have given me a deeper appreciation for him. He’s a pro in everything he does, except for golf,” said Outlaw.

Golf is one of many mutual interests that bond Outlaw and McCollum. Both are fanatical about the game and incredibly competitive. McCollum is said to play every day while on tour often joined by Outlaw. From the first time they walked onto a golf course together, score and detail has been kept for every round. “It’s really about the camaraderie and fellowship and not so much about who is winning,” says Outlaw as McCollum grins and adds “looks like we know who is down a couple matches this year.” Golf will be one area of focus in a very busy activation schedule supporting the partnership.

McCollum, a Conroe, Texas native, is one of country’s biggest rising stars. He just celebrated his third number one since signing with Universal Music Group and MCA Records. He is launching his second album, Never Enough, on the label this month.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Parker,” Outlaw said. “He’s a star on stage and in life, he is a brilliant businessman surrounded by amazing people, and there is so much we are going to do together as a team.”

