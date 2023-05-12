Country Malt Group Partners with BevPort Distribution to Create Digital Beer Distribution Solution

VANCOUVER, Wash.— Country Malt Group (CMG), a leading supplier of ingredients for North American brewers and distillers, has partnered with BevPort Distribution, the creators of a new digital beer distribution service, to provide breweries with a new way to deliver their beer to retailers, coming late this summer.

Country Malt Group, part of the United Malt global family of brands, provides a one-stop-shop for quality everyday brewing and distilling supplies including malt, hops, yeast and other key ingredients. They operate an extensive distribution network with 13 warehouses strategically located across the US and Canada, providing customers with greater accessibility to the products they need.

Leveraging their well-established warehouse space and logistics network, CMG is proud to partner with BevPort Distribution to address the beer distribution challenges that brewers face. BevPort, a group of beverage industry professionals, teamed up with IT developers to design and build an online distribution portal that functions as an aggregator of brewery products and integrates with Country Malt Group’s Warehouse Management System.

The BevPort portal is an easy-to-use digital beer distribution service for both breweries and retailers. Breweries can create an account for free, submit their licensing information for state liquor department approval, and upload their brand SKUs and pricing requirements. CMG can coordinate on behalf of breweries to have product picked up, shipped and stored until the product is purchased by BevPort and distributed to retailers. Retailers can create a free account, access the beers available in their state and place an order for delivery to a desired retail location.

“Brewers currently face limited beer distribution options, long distributor approval processes, heavy fees and other related challenges,” said Bryan Bechard, President of United Malt Warehouse and Distribution and CMG founder. “Country Malt Group is constantly looking for opportunities to better service our customers and ways that we can help them be successful. We’re excited to work with BevPort to help our customers gain more access to the market and put more control back into the hands of the brewer with regards to the distribution of their products.”

“BevPort will revolutionize the beer industry and streamline the way that the three-tier system operates. Using state-of-the-art logistics and warehousing through a digital distribution portal, we will make selling beer through BevPort fast, easy and less expensive,” said Phil Guana, Managing Partner of BevPort Distribution LLC.

Managing Partner at BevPort James Williams says “BevPort is going to change the way distribution is currently handled in the United States. Distribution consolidation has impacted many breweries by preventing them from getting access to retailers and customers. BevPort finally gives those breweries a chance to get their beer in front of retailers and consumers, where they may have been shut out in the past or not even considered by distributors. We’re changing that by giving every brewery that wants and deserves an opportunity to give retailers and consumers access to taste their amazing beer!”

Using BevPort, brewers will experience a faster processing time than the traditional distribution model, in addition to an influence on product pricing and complete visibility into all fees. This provides them with greater access to new beer markets and increased profitability potential.

BevPort and CMG will pilot the service in Florida, beginning in August 2023 with plans to expand into new key markets in the future.

Those attending the 2023 Craft Brewers Conference in Nashville, Tennessee May 7-10 can visit the Country Malt Group booth at space #1345 to speak with representatives from both BevPort and CMG.

About Country Malt Group

Country Malt Group humbly began in 1995 as North Country Malt, operating out of a backyard shed in Champlain, New York. Now, we operate 13 distribution centers located strategically across North America to ensure everything brewers and distillers need is just a truck ride away. We’re committed to being a one-stop-shop for everyday supplies and ingredients, partnering with vendors that share our values in quality. As part of the United Malt global family of brands, our staff have centuries of combined experience to support our customers with the resources they need to succeed.

