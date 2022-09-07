Country Boy Brewing Continues Keeneland Partnership with Renewed Excitement over Keeneland Fall Ale

LEXINGTON, Kentucky – Country Boy Brewing is releasing the newest version of the Keeneland Fall Ale this week in partnership with one of Lexington’s signature icons, Keeneland.

Keeneland Fall Ale is a traditional American Pale Ale brewed with Ekuanot, Bravo and Amarillo hops for a fruity nose with notes of candied orange and papaya. At 5.5% alcohol by volume, this brew is a perfect complement to the crisp air that fans associate with Keeneland’s Fall race meet and sales.

This year’s partnership continues to better the community with Country Boy Brewing, Kentucky Eagle, Inc. and other distributor partners donating $1 per case to Blue Grass Farms Charities to support its Back-to-School Backpack Program, which provides school supplies for nearly 1,000 children whose parents work in Keeneland’s stable area and on Central Kentucky farms. To date, this initiative has raised more than $14,500 for philanthropic causes.

“We are so happy to continue this partnership and support Bluegrass Farms Charities. They do great work in Central Kentucky, and we always love to have a beer for a good cause,” said Daniel “DH” Harrison, co-owner of Country Boy Brewing.

To bring more attention to this charitable brew, Keeneland, Kentucky Eagle, Inc. and Country Boy Brewing have partnered for a VIP Keeneland Experience. Fans of the racecourse and Keeneland Fall Ale can enter to win a prize package during the 2023 Spring Meet which includes private, outdoor box tickets to Keeneland, a two-night hotel stay in downtown Lexington, luxury transportation to and from the track, a $1,000 betting voucher and other perks. Fans can find the enter-to-win details at Keeneland and wherever Country Boy Brewing is sold.

“Keeneland and Country Boy Brewing share a sense of fun and philanthropy, and our partnership reflects a wonderful combination of both,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “We take pride in the fact that fans of Keeneland and Country Boy anticipate these unique brews each spring and fall, and their popularity benefits the important work of Blue Grass Farms Charities. We thank both Country Boy and Kentucky Eagle for their support of Keeneland and the horse industry.”

“Kentucky Eagle is very proud of our partnerships with both Keeneland and Country Boy Brewing. We are very happy to bring this exciting program to our retailers,” said Jim Gann, Vice President – Sales and Marketing of Kentucky Eagle, Inc. “With their in-store execution, we look forward to expanding the support of the Blue Grass Farms Charities.”

Country Boy’s Keeneland Fall Ale will be available starting Sept. 1 at Keeneland Mercantile in downtown Lexington, on tap at the track and around Kentucky through Breeders’ Cup weekend (Nov. 4-5) at your favorite grocery and package stores.

About Country Boy Brewing

Country Boy Brewing was founded in 2012 by four native Kentuckians with a passion for great craft beer. Country Boy prides itself on making minimally processed beers with high quality, real ingredients. Their passion for great beer shines through their core brands, Cougar Bait American Blonde Ale and Shotgun Wedding Vanilla Brown Ale. Their recent expansion to Georgetown, KY with the largest production brewery in the state allowed them to can their popular Cliff Jumper IPA and Halfway Home Pale Ale, in addition to several seasonal offerings. This brand-new building has a 45,500 square foot production brewery, taproom, and offices.

For More Information:

https://countryboybrewing.com