Country Boy Brewing and West Sixth Brewing Partner up for 10th Straight Year

LEXINGTON, Kentucky – Country Boy Brewing and West Sixth Brewing have continued their partnership during Lexington Craft Beer Week to bring you Country Western Vol. 10, Country Western in Space. Both breweries having opened their doors in 2012 appreciate great beer made locally and want to create a since of community around independent craft beer.

Country Western in Space is a Double New England Style IPA brewed with Galaxy, Strata, and Citra hops. Clocking in at 8.5% alcohol by volume, this is the perfect beer to share with friends and discover what these space inspired hop varieties can bring to a double dry hopped IPA. The brew will be available at all Country Boy and West Sixth taprooms on draft and in four-pack cans beginning Wednesday, May 4.

This year’s edition of Country Western was brewed at Country Boy Brewing with a special visit by West Sixth co-founder Robin Sither to head the mash-in process. In addition to Robin, the brew team consisted of West Sixth Head Brewer, Andy Smith, Country Boy Brewer, Ben Rubin, and Country Boy co-owner Evan Coppage.

“Country Western is always a fun way to partner with our friends at Country Boy Brewing to celebrate Lexington Craft Beer Week. It’s hard to believe this is the tenth year of this collaboration, and we can’t wait to share this year’s with everyone!” said Ben Self, Co-Founder at West Sixth Brewing

“We’ve been great friends with the folks at West Sixth since before our breweries opened and celebrating 10 years of this collaboration beer is a milestone we will never forget,” says Country Boy co-owner Daniel Harrison.

In addition to the brewery taprooms, Country Western in Space will be available at multiple events throughout Lexington Craft Beer Week including at Shamrock Bar & Grille Patchen on Monday, May 9 and at The Burl Arcade on Friday, May 13.

About Country Boy Brewing

Country Boy Brewing was founded in 2012 by four native Kentuckians with a passion for great craft beer. Country Boy prides itself on making minimally processed beers with high quality, real ingredients. Their passion for great beer shines through their core brands, Cougar Bait American Blonde Ale and Shotgun Wedding Vanilla Brown Ale. Their recent expansion to Georgetown, KY with the largest production brewery in the state allowed them to can their popular Cliff Jumper IPA and Halfway Home Pale Ale, in addition to several seasonal offerings. This brand-new building has a 45,500 square foot production brewery, taproom, and offices. The Georgetown facility has the capacity of 1000 barrels of fermentation space.

About West Sixth Brewing

Founded in 2012, West Sixth Brewing is an award-winning brewery based in Lexington, Kentucky, operating a taproom in our home city, a farm in Frankfort, a Louisville taproom in the NuLu neighborhood, and a taproom in the Box Park development in Newport, KY. We produce a wide variety of beers that we distribute throughout Kentucky and across the Ohio River in Cincinnati. We’re driven by brewing high quality creative beers, making positive social impact on the communities we’re a part of, and creating an awesome place to work for our team.

For More Information:

https://countryboybrewing.com