Costa Tequila Invests in Distribution in Connecticut With New Sheehan Family Company Partnership

Costa Tequila announces a new partnership with Craft Connecticut, a Sheehan Family Company, to bring its lineup of ‘Hi/Lo’ tequila blends to retailers across Connecticut. Costa, which launched in 2019 with a mission to redefine conventional tequila, offers four Hi/Lo tequila blends, including Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and the recently released Costa Café. Café is a mild yet smooth tequila-based liqueur featuring natural coffee flavors and notes of caramel and vanilla.

As the makers of the world’s first Hi/Lo blend of tequila, Costa Tequila offers the only lineup of tequilas that intentionally bring together flavor profiles from 100% Blue Weber Agave sourced in two traditionally separate tequila regions in Jalisco, Mexico: “Los Altos” (the Highlands) and “Valle de Tequila” (the Lowlands).

Tequila from the Highlands’ mountainous region comes from higher altitude plants and produces fruitier, sweeter, and softer notes and characteristics, while tequila from the Lowlands is produced at relatively lower elevations and delivers distinct peppery, earthy, spicy notes and characteristics.

“We are bringing a new tequila experience to the Northeast with the help of distributors who share a passion for quality spirits,” says Costa Tequila Founder Stephen Gavula III. “With more than 125 years of experience and a collaborative approach, the Sheehan Family is the perfect fit to help Costa Tequila expand our footprint.”

Costa continues to invest in innovation and distribution. In 2023 it expanded its product lineup to include the newly released Costa Café and has strengthened retail placements in 13 states.

Costa Tequila’s lineup of Hi/Lo tequilas are now available at retail in 14 states and online nationwide. Find all varieties of Costa Tequila, Café ($28.99), Blanco ($36.99), Reposado ($39.99), and Añejo (SRP $56.99), at select retailers or order online at costatequila.com.

About Costa Tequila

For Costa, the makers of the first ‘Hi/Lo’ blend of tequila in the world, the mission is simple: redefine conventional tequila. The unique Hi/Lo blend of Costa Tequila is made from 100% Blue Weber Agave plants sourced from two distinct locations: “Los Altos” (the Highlands) and “Valle de Tequila” (the Lowlands). While traditionally these two regions produce tequila separately, Costa’s Hi/Lo blends bring the unique flavor profiles of both regions together. Find all varieties of Costa Tequila, Café, Añejo, Blanco, and Reposado, at select retailers in Florida, Georgia, New York, Maryland, Missouri, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington D.C., West Virginia, Arizona, Tennessee, Connecticut,Illinois and Nebraska using the store locator or order online at costatequila.com.

