Coors Brewery Tours to Reopen with Enhanced Experience

GOLDEN, Colorado – The Coors Brewery Tour in Golden, Colorado, is officially reopening on Friday, March 18 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past several months, the brewery has made enhancements to the tour facility and upgraded the tour format to enrich visitors’ overall experience. Those enhancements consist of a new lounge, personal tour guides, free samples throughout the tour, including a final product sample at the end, and complimentary branded aluminum cups for guests.

Beginning on Friday, March 18, the Coors Brewery will host 90-minute tours on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, starting at 10 a.m., with the last tour leaving at 3:30 p.m.

“The enhanced tour highlights our amazing facility and its recent upgrades while also showcasing our history and passion for brewing,” said Michelle Aldava, Molson Coors Guest Relations Manager. “We are thrilled to reopen the Coors Brewery Tour and share this iconic experience with the public.”

Reservations for the Coors Brewery tour are required and can be made online. COVID precautions will be in place, including proof of vaccination for guests age 6 and over and limited group sizes.

Molson Coors’ brewery communities along with its Tenth and Blake craft partners across the country are the backbone of its operations. Breweries serve as major employers and invest in local partnerships to build strong, thriving communities. For more information on the Coors Brewery Tour and to make a reservation, visit www.coorsbrewerytour.com. For more information on Molson Coors, visit www.molsoncoors.com.

About Molson Coors

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people to celebrate all life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs, Hop Valley and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. Our ESG strategy is focused on People and Planet with a strong commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment.

