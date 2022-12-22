Community Activist Terrill ‘YaFavTrashman’ Haigler Hosting Earth Day-Themed Beer Can Label Contest with Yards Brewery

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania – Terrill Haigler, a Philadelphia sanitation worker-turned activist, CEO of YaFavTrashman, LLC, and founder of the non-profit Trash 2 Treasure, is looking for local artists while hosting a beer can label contest with Yards Brewery centered around Earth Day, 2023.

Haigler is on the search for a local artist to design the next beer can design for Yards Brewery, located at 500 Spring Garden Street in Philadelphia. The contest will run from December 14th through January 25th, and a group of judges will select the top-three designs that relate to the Earth Day theme. After the top three have been selected, Philadelphians will vote on their favorite design between February 1 and 15th, and a winner will be selected. The winner will have their design printed on a Yards beer can for the month of April 2023, as Earth Day falls on April 22nd.

For every case of beer that sells (with the new label), Yards will have a tree planted in a Black and Brown neighborhood in Philadelphia.

“We are doing this because both myself and the folks at Yards believe the city needs something positive to be excited about,” said Haigler. “With gun violence at an all-time high, we want to ignite something fun throughout the city. This contest is for everyone of all ages. Anyone can submit a design. We aim to be inclusive, and our hope is to raise awareness about the importance of Earth Day and climate change.”

To submit a design, go to http://yafavtrashman.com and click on the Yards Contest tab at the top. Joining Haigler in the judging is Fox29 Good Day Philadelphia anchor Mike Jerrick, along with several other local personalities.

