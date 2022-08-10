Coming Friday: Hot Tub Lifeguard Fruited Sour

YAKIMA, Washington – Bale Breaker Brewing Company, a family-owned brewery located in the beautiful Yakima Valley, is releasing the newest iteration of Hot Tub Lifeguard Fruited Sour. This year’s release is a Pineapple Mango variety, launching this Friday in 16oz 4pks and on draft. This beer follows up the successful 2021 launch of Hot Tub Lifeguard – previously in 12oz 6pks, this fruited sour just keeps getting bigger and better.

Featuring pineapple, mango, and lime purees added into the fermenter, this champagne-colored sour is as crisp and refreshing as a cold plunge after a hot soak. Clocking in at 5% ABV, it’s the perfect summertime beverage to enjoy while soaking up some rays.

Hot Tub Lifeguard is releasing this Friday, August 12, at both their Yakima and Seattle taprooms, as well as receiving larger distribution throughout Washington, Oregon, and Idaho later in the month. To celebrate the release of the beer, both taprooms will also have Hot Tub Lifeguard popsicles for sale – made with real fruit juice alongside the sour – and YOXIcicles – popsicles featuring their YOXI craft hard seltzer. The Yakima release party will also feature a DJ from 4-9pm and prizes raffled off throughout the night. Both taprooms will have food trucks on site during the release party. To find the beer outside of the taprooms, check out Bale Breaker’s online beer finder later in the month. Washington customers can also order the beer to be shipped directly to them from Bale Breaker via their online store.

About Bale Breaker

Crafting fresh-off-the-farm brews from the middle of a hop field, Bale Breaker Brewing Company is a family-owned brewery located in the beautiful Yakima Valley. Backed by four generations of hop farming experience, Bale Breaker started in 2013, and has grown to become the third largest independent craft brewery in Washington. With a 30-barrel brewhouse and a 27,000 square foot facility, we craft six year-round canned beers, including the widely celebrated Topcutter IPA. We also have a 5-barrel pilot brewhouse, the Imagination Station, where we test and develop new recipes. We currently distribute statewide in Washington as well as in northern Idaho and most of Oregon.

