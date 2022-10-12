Colorado Brewery Becomes the Official Beer Sponsor Of the First Ever Gluten-free Oktoberfest Celebration in Germany

GOLDEN, Colorado – Golden, Colorado based brewery, Holidaily Brewing Company, distributes their beers to several states across the U.S., but this week they sent beer on its farthest voyage yet – all the way to Germany.

Holidaily Brewing Company’s award-winning beers have been shipped overseas in preparation for Germany’s first-ever gluten-free Oktoberfest celebration, taking place on October 29-30, 2022.

In addition to showcasing a variety of Holidaily Brewing Company’s gluten-free beers, the Oktoberfest celebration will feature traditional live music and dancing, gluten-free soft pretzels, a stein holding competition and a costume contest sponsored by Holidaily Brewing Company.

The celebration is part of the robust itinerary for Celiac Cruise’s European river cruise, embarking Ama Waterways’, the AmaLea, along the Danube River from Budapest, Hungary to Vilshofen, Germany. A 100% dedicated gluten-free cruise experience, Celiac Cruise offers sailings around the world.

As the official beer of Celiac Cruise, Holidaily Brewing Company’s beers will be available on board the upcoming European river cruise, presenting guests the opportunity to enjoy a variety of their certified gluten-free beers and interact with the founder of Holidaily Brewing Company, Karen Hertz.

“We are honored to have this opportunity to make history with Celiac Cruise,” said Hertz. “The Oktoberfest celebration is more than just a fun party, it’s an experience that many people in the gluten-free community thought they’d never be able to enjoy again due to gluten dietary restrictions.”

For more information on Celiac Cruise and their upcoming voyages, visit https://www.celiaccruise.com/.

ABOUT HOLIDAILY BREWING COMPANY

In 2007, Karen Hertz was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and an autoimmune thyroid disease. After surgery and radiation treatments, her doctors recommended she adopt a gluten-free diet to help with inflammation and recovery.

As a beer lover, Hertz was devastated at having to cut gluten from her diet. She made it her mission to create world-class gluten-free beer, and thus the idea for Holidaily Brewing Company was born. Holidaily is the largest gluten-free brewery in the USA and the only gluten-free brewery that is certified woman-owned.

ABOUT CELIAC CRUISE

After navigating a new gluten-free lifestyle for her family to support her son and husband’s Celiac Disease diagnoses, Maureen Basye decided to help thousands of people living a gluten-free lifestyle vacation without worry. She transitioned out of her job as a speech pathologist and became a celiac travel consultant. In 2018, she founded Celiac Cruise, an entirely gluten-free vacation experience.

