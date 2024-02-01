Collider Non-Alcoholic Adaptogenic Beer Launches in the UK

Collider, one of the UK’s first adaptogen infused, non-alcoholic beers, has launched in the UK. Designed to appeal to non-drinkers and those seeking to reduce their alcohol consumption, the brand debuts two beers; Unwind Lager and Unwind Session Pale both featuring its signature Unwind Blend – a bespoke blend of adaptogens.

As people adopt healthier lifestyles and turn towards mindful drinking, Collider noticed a gap in the market. Despite there being many non-alcoholic beers on shelves across the nation, none offer the additional effects of those containing alcohol. That’s where Collider’s pioneering Unwind Blend comes in, offering a functional beer that can relieve anxiety, stress and improve cognitive function – without consuming alcohol – through the use of adaptogens.

Collider beers contain a blend of adaptogens that work in a variety of ways to produce anti-anxiety and calming effects on both the brain and body. These include Ashwagandha, which reduces the stress hormone cortisol, L-theanine, which increases dopamine and regulates serotonin production to promote relaxation and improve cognitive function and Lion’s Mane, enhancing production of nerve growth factor.

Made from British malted barley and wheat, hops, yeast, water and Collider’s signature Unwind Blend, Unwind Lager is crisp, dry and full bodied with a malty and lightly hopped refreshing finish. Unwind Session Pale is a clear, extra-sessionable Pale Ale made with British malted barley and wheat, American hops, yeast, water and Unwind Blend. Citrus and hop forward, Unwind Session Pale offers notes of stone fruit and florals on the nose with a dry malty finish.

Collider beer is made with all natural ingredients. To guarantee they brew complex and delicious beers, they use the same traditional techniques as used to make alcoholic beer, however due to the use of special yeast strains, reducing the malt content and use of temperature control, the fermentation process ends early, the result being a 0.5% beer, with a flavour profile as close to an alcoholic beer as possible.

Collider offers drinkers delicious tasting beers with sensory, mood boosting benefits, without the hangover and negative effects from alcohol.

Available to purchase via drinkcollider.com in 330ml Bottles [£32 for 12] and 330ml Cans [£30 for 12].

For More Information:

https://www.drinkcollider.com/