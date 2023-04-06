CODO Design’s 2023 Beer Branding Trends Review Is Out Now

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.— CODO Design, a leading craft beer and beverage alcohol branding firm, has released its 8th annual Beer Branding Trends review.

CODO’s 2023 Beer Branding Trends review explores five main topics:

1. Beer branding and portfolio strategy

2. Brand Architecture

3. Beyond Beer

4. Recession & Inflation

5. Visual Trends

Key industry trends covered include the prevalence of Sub Brands within a brewery’s broader portfolio, reasons why breweries are rebranding in 2023, changing legal drinking age demographics (particularly amongst Gen Z), non alcoholic products (including Hop Water), shifts in the hard seltzer category and the perils of offering budget options in the face of inflation.

Package design trends identified include “Mascots,” “Delightful Blobs,” “Deconstructed Medleys” “Millennial Nostalgia,” and “Gender Neutral Design.”

Additionally, CODO is delivering four exclusive insights from this report to their Beer Branding Trends Newsletter subscribers.

These exclusive topics include:

1. Paths to Market for Startup Breweries

2. Monolithic Portfolio vs. Fanciful Naming Strategies

3. Alcohol & Minors: What is our Responsibility?

4. Seltzer vs. RTD Visual Canon

For More Information:
https://cododesign.com/2023-beer-branding-trends/

