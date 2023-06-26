‘Code Red’ Debuts on Jackson Hole’s Iconic Town Square

JACKSON HOLE, Wy.— Fine Dining Restaurant Group and Pure Madness Group – the new parent company following Roadhouse Brewing Co.’s recent acquisition of Melvin Brewing Co. – are pleased to announce the debut of Code Red at Roadhouse Pub & Eatery. Located in the heart of Jackson Hole’s Town Square, Code Red is an extension of the Pub & Eatery, serving Mexican-style street food, from tacos and ceviche to posole soup, alongside a robust selection of Roadhouse and Melvin brews.

Inspired by the taquerias of East LA, FDRG’s chef/co-founder Gavin Fine and team started by sourcing the finest hominy and corn, developing a house-milled masa program for fresh tortillas and more. The comfortable and casual all-day eatery is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner, available to-go or dine in. Menu highlights include:

Chorizo & Egg Torta with poblano rajas, avocado and black beans

Posole: traditional Mexican soup made from hominy, available in Verde, Rojo, Negro or Pinto with a choice of braised pork shoulder or chicken thigh and toppings like lettuce, radish, onion, lime and avocado

Chips and Loaded Guacamole with pepitas, queso fresco and pomegranate seeds

Ceviche Tostadas de Camarones: toasted, house-made tortilla topped with fresh shrimp ceviche

Plus pastries like Hand Pies, Cinnamon Rolls and Conchas – a traditional Mexican sweet bread – and coffee by Snake River Roasting

“Whether grabbing a Breakfast Torta before a day on the river, or joining us for a warm bowl of Posole and a cold beer after a long day on the slopes, we’re excited to offer this extension of the Roadhouse Pub & Eatery dining experience here in Jackson, plus the ultimate stop for those looking to get their Roadhouse and Melvin beer fix,” says Fine.

The beverage program will feature a large, Texas road stop-inspired beer fridge for grabbing single cans of any Roadhouse or Melvin beer under the sun; while a draft system will offer rotating limited-edition and experimental brews from the Roadhouse Pub & Eatery micro-brewery upstairs and Melvin’s nearby Alpine, WY production facility. Highlights will include:

Pura Vida: Roadhouse’s take on a Mexican-style lager, using copious corn and Vienna malt for an authentic biscuity and grainy flavor, perfect garnished with a lime

Fruited sours have always been a favorite of Roadhouse’s Brewing team so expect to see various iterations of past favorites from Roadhouse featuring Mexican and Central American fruits.

Melvin’s takes on West Coast inspired IPA highlighting new and flavorful hops, including some exciting new developments over recent years that produce amazing flavors like coconut and pineapple.

Melvin’s coveted Hubert (aka MPA) – “the beloved American Pale Ale should be making frequent appearances through the summer, but you won’t be able to find him long or often,” notes Roadhouse/Pure Madness Brewmaster Max Shafer.

With a southwestern vibe, the Code Red space evokes the red rock of a high desert, with a floor of red penny tiles, red walls and mural work by Denver artist RUMTUM, with whom Melvin has designed past labels for its experimental series. Guests will have the choice of ordering at the counter or online for grab & go. A small parklet offers coveted outdoor seating along the Town Square.

About Roadhouse

Built upon its two founders’ unique backgrounds as an award-winning home brewer and noted restaurateur, Roadhouse Brewing Company draws its inspiration from the improvisational dance between beer and food. Its home base is in the iconic mountain town of Jackson Hole, fostering its independent spirit and affinity for the outdoor lifestyle. For two years in a row, Roadhouse was named a Best for the World™ B Corporation, ranking in the top 5% of all B Corps in its size group worldwide for its sustainable business practices. Always embodying the wild, curious and passionate; it’s how the team approaches life, and how they approach their beer.

**Roadhouse completed their acquisition of Melvin in December, 2022, enlisting Pure Madness Brewery Group among the top-100 Craft Breweries in the United States.

About Melvin

Melvin Brewing was born in the back of a Thai restaurant in 2009, with a 3-barrel system, a hip-hop soundtrack, and dreams of global domination. Riding the success of revolutionary beers like 2×4 and Ch-Ch-Ch-Cherry Bomb, Melvin went on to become one of the most awarded breweries in the country. After winning Small Brewpub of the Year at GABF in 2015, the brewery moved into its new digs at the Mothership in Alpine, cranking out exponentially more brews fit to match the spectacular surrounding views. Embracing the chaos and riding the wave, Melvin continues to take its world-class suds on a worldwide tour, creating unforgettable experiences along the way, living under the mantra – “If Your Beer Is Not Madness, It’s Not Beer.”

About Fine Dining Restaurant Group

Fine Dining Restaurant Group was born in Jackson Hole, Wyoming by leading culinary minds Gavin Fine and Roger Freedman. Now encompassing multiple restaurants, a catering company, specialty grocer/bottle shop, craft sausage company and artisan ice cream brand in Jackson Hole, FDRG opened their first restaurant, Rendezvous Bistro, in 2001. The opening of Rendezvous Bistro struck great success with both the local community and visitors, staking new territory in service standards, thoughtful food delivery, and dynamic spaces. Gavin and Roger went on to create the Fine Dining Restaurant Group, including Bistro Catering, Il Villaggio Osteria, The Kitchen, Bin22, Bodega, Roadhouse Pub & Eatery, The Bistro, Cream + Sugar, Bovine & Swine and Melvin Taproom & Kitchen.

Since 2001, Fine Dining Restaurant Group has become synonymous with quality, value, comfort and innovation. The carefully crafted menus emphasize simplicity and the utilization of seasonal flavors and ingredients.

For More Information:

https://roadhousebrewery.com/