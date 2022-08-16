Cigar City Brewing Joins Forces with Pat Maroon

TAMPA, Florida – As the Official Craft Beer Partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning, CCB is thrilled to announce our next partnership with the Bolts’ Big Rig, Left Winger, and acclaimed Florida Man, Patrick Maroon. Here at Cigar City Brewing, we can’t think of a better person to represent our beloved Florida Man Double IPA.

“I am thrilled to partner with the team at Cigar City Brewing,” said Maroon. “The staff and brand have been a ton of fun to work with so far, and I know we have exciting plans in the future for fans of the brewery and the Lightning!” Teaming up with Maroon to represent CCB’s most eclectic brand, Florida Man DIPA, feels like a natural progression and we’re thrilled to watch it unfold—who knows, maybe in the off season we can get Pat in to explore a career off the ice in brewing?

In the month since the championship run, Maroon spent some time at CCB’s Spruce Street Brewery trying his hand at brewing, bartending, and everything in between. Fortunately for fans of beer and hockey alike, we filmed it all. In the coming weeks we’ll be releasing the kind of comical content you would expect to find from a true Florida Man alliance. So be sure to follow along, throw a leash on your pet alligator, and pick up some Florida Man DIPA near you. Tune into CCB’s social media tomorrow, August 12, to catch Pat in action!

Cigar City Brewing is Florida's premier craft brewery company, delivering tropically-inspired hand-made ales and lagers to beer lovers across the country. Led by its flagship, Jai Alai IPA, Cigar City Brewing has used beer to tell the story of the history and culture of Tampa since its inception in 2009.

