Chuckanut Brewery Taps Doppelbock February 12

BELLINGHAM, Washington – Doppelbock is the Valentine’s Day special Big Bier that Chuckanut Releases every year. Doppel is double or two in German and Chuckanut’s double bock is made in honor of Valentine’s Day. This batch of Doppelbock being tapped on February 12 for Valentine’s Day weekend at both locations was originally released in February 2021 and held for one year in refrigeration. It’s a rich, dark, heavy lager and a treat for anyone who likes Bock style beers or full flavored lagers.

Chuckanut Doppelbock is extra strong, dark brown in color and originally aged at least 8 weeks at 29°F in fermentation tanks. Having aged for over a year after it was finished makes this full flavored lager deceptively smooth. Withlots of chocolate, toffee, dried stone fruit flavors Chuckanut Doppelbock has a 7.4% ABV. Fair warning, watch out–—it’s dangerously easy to drink! This year Doppelbock is only available in very limited quanitities on draft at P. Nut in Portland and South Nut in the Skagit Valley. Doppelbock is a great combination with rich foods. It can hold up to braised & roasted meats & any rich sauce! Or enjoy just for the beauty and flavors it imparts, prost!

Chuckanut Brewery’s P Nut Beer Hall is located at 920 SE Caruthers St, Portland, OR 97214. Chuckanut Brewery & Tap Room is located in the heart of Skagit County at 11937 Higgins Airport Way, Burlington, WA at the Port of Skagit. Chuckanut has won Large Brewery of the Year at WABA 2017, 2019 and 2021. Both locations welcome guests of all ages!

