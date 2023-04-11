Chatham Brewing Ceates a Fresh, New Look for the Release of the “Storm Series” IPAs

Chatham Brewing, Columbia County’s first and finest brewery in New York’s upper Hudson Valley, has spent all winter brewing up their Storm Series’ new look. This is the brewery’s first time relaunching an entire series of classic beers with a cohesive look, while also introducing one new brew to the batch.

The collection features five vibrant cans: Nor’ Eastah, one of Chatham Brewing’s most popular IPAs; Bombogenesis, loved by all as “Bombo,” a staple DIPA from the brewery; and three fruited/fruit forward Double IPAs (DIPA) popular with customers with the same hop profile as the classic Bombo: Mango, Pineapple, and one new addition to the collection.

Making its much-anticipated debut is Grapefruit Bombogenesis, a new release joining the Bombo family in cans later this April. Insiders have been filling growlers for the past month, singing its praises.

The cans’ colorful new look demands attention with eccentric storm tracker imagery and bold text. The label artwork speaks to the power and intensity of Upstate New York weather, a nod to the brewery’s roots while putting Chatham on the map. By paying tribute to the winter storms that impact the region, Chatham Brewing has crafted striking visuals for flavorful beers that not only maintain the same great taste, but also hold a special meaning for locals and visitors alike.

“We are thrilled to finally unveil the new look of the Storm Series,” said Tom Crowell, co-owner of Chatham Brewing. “It’s gratifying to know that our Nor’ Eastah and Bombo beers have resonated with our fans for years, so there was no need to change the taste of our classics. After months at the drawing board this winter, these label designs capture the essence of our craft and the power of winter storms, making them stand out on the shelves. We’re excited to add this new edition to the flavored Bombo lineup. With bright, fruit-forward flavors, Bombo Grapefruit fits right in with Bombo’s Mango and Pineapple DIPAs, while still bringing a unique and refreshing taste to the collection.”

Bombogenesis Grapefruit is a red grapefruit infused, double dry hopped (DDH) DIPA with Mosaic, Citra, and Simcoe hops. With fruited, fresh notes and an 8.5 percent ABV, Grapefruit joins Mango and Pineapple in time to become a summer season favorite.

Nor’ Eastah and Bombo are two long-time top sellers at the brewery, earning them year-round placement on the shelves. Available in cans since 2017, Nor’ Eastah is a popular unfiltered IPA with an ABV of 6.5 percent featuring Mosaic, Citra, and Simcoe hops. Bombogenesis Double IPA is brewed with the same hop profile as Nor’ Eastah and features an 8.5% ABV. The can’s first release coincided with the bombogenesis effect of Winter Storm Stella, which resulted in more than two feet of snow falling in and around the Hudson Valley.

Chatham Brewing offers a wide collection of year-round and seasonal craft beers and seltzers. Bombogenesis Mango and Bombogenesis Pineapple are cyclic with the warmer seasons but make returns throughout the year.

The Nor’ Eastah cans debuting the series’ new look are the first to hit the shelves, available now. The rest of the Storm Series collection’s cans can be found at local retailers, bars, and at Chatham Brewing later this season.

For more information on Chatham Brewing, visit ChathamBrewing.com.