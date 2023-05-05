Cerveza XTECA Expands to Stockton, CA with the Launch of Limited Edition 2024 Calendar

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Cerveza XTECA, the popular Mexican American owned and operated craft beer company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its special limited edition 2024 Calendar that will take calendar holders into an Augmented Reality space for Cerveza XTECA in the Metaverse to celebrate introduction of its full line of Lagers to San Joaquin County. The launch will take place on May 7th, 2023, at El Concilio’s Cinco de Mayo Multicultural Festival and Parade in Stockton, CA.

Since its establishment in 2018, Cerveza XTECA has been committed to brewing exceptional craft beer that celebrates the rich history and culture of Mexican Americans. The company’s latest initiative takes this commitment to the next level by providing a unique and interactive way for their followers and beer enthusiasts to engage with XTECA’s history and culture in a virtual setting.

“We are thrilled to launch our commemorative limited edition 2024 calendar and its integration with the Augmented Reality space of Metaverse,” said Mario Lopez, co-founder of Cerveza XTECA. “The Augmented Reality space for XTECA will provide a unique and interactive way for our followers and beer enthusiasts to engage with XTECA and experience our history and culture in a virtual setting.”

The special limited edition 2024 Calendar features Melissa Parra, an artist, community advocate, social entrepreneur, and mom who chose to model for the calendar as Adelita (soldadera, or woman soldier). “I was so excited to model for the calendar. I believe women can relate to Adelita and what she represents – strength, compassion, beauty inside and outside, and just being a bad ass Mujer (woman),” said Parra.

Fred Sotelo, President/CEO of Cerveza XTECA, expressed his gratitude to El Concilio and their work in the community. “We are thankful for El Concilio and their impact in the community. We look forward too many more years of being part of the Cinco de Mayo Celebration.”

To learn more about where to purchase Cerveza XTECA and find special limited edition 2024 Calendar, follow us on Social Media. For more information about El Concilio’s Cinco de Mayo Multicultural Festival and Parade, visit El Concilio Stockton website

More About Cerveza XTECA

Cerveza XTECA is more than just a craft beer company; it’s a lifestyle brand that celebrates the Latino culture and spirit of California and the West Coast. The company has established a unique identity by producing exceptional craft beer that not only tastes great but also reflects the diverse community of Southern California. Their range of lagers, from the XTECA Mexican American lager to the innovative More Bounce Hoppy Lager, is a testament to their commitment to creating beers that cater to different tastes.

What sets Cerveza XTECA apart from other craft beer companies is its dedication to supporting Latino/Chicano/Latinx arts and culture. The company believes that beer and culture go hand in hand, and it has sponsored numerous events, including music festivals, art shows, and cultural celebrations. By doing so, Cerveza XTECA has become more than just a beer; it has become a symbol of community and culture.

For More Information:

https://www.instagram.com/cervezaxteca