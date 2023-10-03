Ceremony Launches Leslai, and AI-Powered Drink Assistant

RICHMOND, Va.— Ceremony, a non-alcohol bottle shop is thrilled to announce the launch of Leslai, the most advanced AI-powered chatbot, designed to elevate your non-alcohol experience. With this innovative addition, Ceremony aims to provide customers with personalized assistance, drink recommendations tailored to their preferences, access to drink recipes, and comprehensive nutritional and allergy information at the touch of a button.

Ceremony is on a mission to redefine the way you enjoy beverages by offering an extensive selection of non-alcoholic drinks that cater to various tastes and lifestyles. Whether you’re a health-conscious individual, a designated driver, or simply someone who prefers alcohol-free options, Ceremony fills this void.



Personalized Guidance: Leslai is your friendly, 24/7 virtual assistant. It gets to know your preferences and provides personalized drink recommendations tailored just for you. Looking for a savory fall mocktail or a cozy winter beverage? Leslai is here to assist.

Drink Recipes: Stuck at home and want to try your hand at mixology? Leslai offers an extensive library of drink recipes. Impress your friends and family with your cocktail-making skills, all with non-alcoholic ingredients.

Nutritional Information: We understand the importance of making informed choices. Leslai provides detailed nutritional information for every product in our inventory. Discover calorie counts, sugar levels, and more at your fingertips.

Allergy-Friendly Options: Allergies such as gluten sensitivity or functional ingredients that may not be suitable for individuals who are nursing, pregnant, or on certain medications, should never stand in the way of enjoying a great drink. Leslai can instantly provide allergy and functional ingredient information for all our products, ensuring a safe and delightful experience for everyone.

“Our mission at Ceremony has always been to provide an inclusive beverage experience for all,” said Chris Simmonds, Founder and CEO of Ceremony. “With the introduction of our AI-powered chatbot, we’re taking that commitment to the next level. Leslai is like having a beverage expert and personal mixologist right in your pocket.”

Leslai is user-friendly and accessible to anyone, even in your native tongue. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or just starting your non-alcoholic beverage journey, you’ll find it easy to navigate and interact with. Leslai is available in messenger at https://enjoyceremony.com/ and messenger on their social media platforms, https://www.facebook.com/EnjoyCeremony/ and https://www.instagram.com/enjoyceremony/.

Ceremony has always been about celebrating life’s moments without the need for alcohol. Whether you’re raising a toast, enjoying a casual gathering, or simply savoring a quiet evening, our extensive selection of non-alcoholic beverages is here to make those moments even more special.

Experience the future of non-alcoholic beverage shopping and discovery with Ceremony’s AI-powered chatbot. Join us in this exciting journey towards a more inclusive and enjoyable world of beverages.

