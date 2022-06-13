Central Standard Distillery Partners with Hinterland to Create a Limited-Run Brandy

Central Standard Craft Distillery Cofounders Evan Hughes and Pat McQuillan are unveiling the next release in the distillery’s Brewmasters Series: a collaboration with Hinterland Brewing, the award-winning Green Bay brewing company known for producing beers true to their Wisconsin roots.

“For this brewmasters-series release, we wanted to make it an all-Wisconsin collaboration,” Hughes said. “And no better brewery to partner with than Hinterland, which is literally a stone’s throw from Lambeau and renown throughout the Midwest. Additionally, both of our brands celebrate the outdoors lifestyle of the Midwest and showcase the best of local Wisconsin ingredients.”

Central Standard’s special bottling of North Brandy finished in Hinterland barrels will be available in a limited supply at retailers starting today.

“To really bring the flavor of the Midwest to life, we finished our already-delicious North Brandy in barrels previously used to make Hinterland’s Grand Cru, a kettle sour barrel aged Cherry Belgian Ale made with cherries from Door County Wisconsin,” McQuillan said. “The bourbon-oak finish of the beer and the subtle flavor of the cherries make a perfect complement to our North Brandy.”

Aging in Hinterland’s Grand Cru barrels gives the North Brandy a lighter, slightly fruit-forward twist with a crisp tartness on the nose and a touch of brandy sweetness on the finish.

“It delivers the taste of being ‘up north’ on a warm summer night,” Hughes said. “It’s perfect for making a refreshing brandy old fashioned or a sidecar and gathering around a fire with friends and family.”

Central Standard’s first two Brewmasters Series releases – collaborations with Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. – were major successes. “From a business perspective, it was only natural for us to embrace our local brewing heritage and launch a series of collaborations with brewmasters from across the Midwest,” Hughes said. “We couldn’t be happier with how the initial partnership with Toppling Goliath was received by fans and we’ve got additional collaborations with other brewers in the works.”

Central Standard Craft Distillery, a small batch, craft distillery in Milwaukee and the fastest growing top-10 Wisconsin-based distiller, handcrafts award-winning, bourbon, whiskey, vodka and gin from locally sourced ingredients. Founded in 2014, Central Standard spirits have won 37 medals across multiple craft distilling categories.

“For us, it’s not about the awards or accolades,” Hughes explained. “it’s about making the best-tasting craft spirits with the finest local ingredients that bring to life the outdoors lifestyle of the Midwest.

Central Standard’s portfolio of premium spirits includes Red Cabin Bourbon, Door County Cherry Vodka and North Wisconsin Brandy*. Door County Cherry Vodka is a blend of Central Standard’s award-winning 100% handcrafted vodka infused with Door County cherries, which are mellowed with a touch of local-harvested, fresh honey. North Brandy, which is handmade in small batches and aged for a minimum of two years, is finished in Central Standard bourbon barrels. Red Cabin Bourbon is aged to perfection and then finished in California Cabernet wine barrels. Thanks to the red-wine-barrel-finishing, Red Cabin Bourbon – which won a Gold Medal at the Los Angeles International Wine and Spirits competition in 2019, delivers a complex-yet-approachable taste.

“When you think of our lineup – Door County Cherry Vodka, North Brandy and Red Cabin – They’re all perfectly handcrafted for enjoying here in the Midwest or wherever your travels take you,” McQuillan concluded.

In August, Hughes and McQuillan completed a multi-million-dollar project that transformed a formerly vacant three-story, 11,700-square-foot building in downtown Milwaukee into the Central Standard Crafthouse and Kitchen. The distillery’s new home, the first urban distillery and restaurant in the Midwest, boasts a tasting room, tour operation, restaurant, private-events space and rooftop patio. In addition, the renovated building, which was built in 1874 and is one of the oldest in Milwaukee, houses a 100-gallon pot still that will produce all spirits served and sold on site.

About Hinterland Brewing

Whether you’re looking for a storied and hand-crafted beer, or unique contemporary American cuisine with multicultural influences – Hinterland will inspire you to taste beyond your boundaries. With Hinterland’s Beer Hall Restaurant and High Gravity Test Kitchen, the brewery has not only built a following, but is leading a movement of food and beer lovers who are tired of the expected and seek an experience that satisfies their curiosity. Come explore the Hinterland Brewery and Restaurant, located in Green Bay’s Titletown District across from Lambeau Field.

For More Information:

https://thecentralstandard.com/brewmasters-series/