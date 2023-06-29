Center of the Universe Brews Support for Troops, Veterans on Independence Day Weekend

ASHLAND, Va.— Center of the Universe (COTU) Brewing Co. will hold its second annual “Heroes Fest” on July 1, releasing three beers to benefit local and national charities.

COTU is one of more than dozen breweries across the country participating in Soldiers’ Angels Hops for Heroes campaign. The annual effort invites breweries of all sizes to brew a custom recipe, Homefront IPA, and donate the proceeds to the national nonprofit Soldiers’ Angels to support U.S. Service Members, Veterans, and their families.

WHO: Center of the Universe Brewing Co.

WHAT: Heroes Fest, featuring the tapping of Homefront IPA and other charity beers, and live music performed by Stonebrook

WHEN: Saturday, July 1, 1pm ET

WHERE: 11293 Airpark Rd., Ashland, Virginia 23005

RSVP: Media interested in attending the event should RSVP with Mark Szymanski, mark.szymanski@evocatillc.com

About Soldiers’ Angels

Soldiers’ Angels is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides aid, comfort, and resources to the Military, Veterans, and their families. Founded in 2003 by the family of General George Patton, hundreds of thousands of Soldiers’ Angels “Angel” volunteers assist Veterans, wounded and deployed personnel and their families in a variety of unique and effective ways.

For More Information:

https://cotubrewing.com/