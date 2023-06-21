Cape May Expands with Cape May Spirits Co; Debuts Beach Blends Canned Cocktails

CAPE MAY, New Jersey – Cape May Spirits Co., sister company to Cape May Brewing Company, is pleased to announce its entry into the spirits industry with a new line of canned cocktails: Beach Blends. The RTD premium vodka brand will be distributing their products through Cape Beverage in 12-ounce, 4-can packs featuring two incredible flavors: Orange Vodka Crush and Tropical Vodka Punch.

Cape May Spirits Co. Beach Blends are bringing a refreshing, sessionable cocktail to consumers in the convenience of a can. Made for the art of day-drinking, these RTD canned cocktails, featuring all natural ingredients and premium spirits, are idyllic for warm summer afternoons, marathon beach days, and social hang-outs. Lasting all day in the sun requires a beverage that’s day-to-night friendly and Beach Blends are just that.

“Launching Cape May Spirits has been in the works for a long time. We wanted to make sure we were listening to our fans who want delicious flavors and authenticity. We deliver on that promise with this launch,” says Cape May Spirits Co. CEO Ryan Krill. “Cape May Spirits is part of the next chapter of our organization. Combined with the distribution capabilities of our sister company, Cape Beverage Distributing, and the presence of Cape May Brewery, the three companies will keep our fans and customers excited and eager for what’s to come – regardless of what craft beverage they choose to enjoy.”

Cape May Spirits Co.’s primary goal throughout the development of its canned cocktails has remained focused on one thing: creating a delicious, easy-drinking beverage for their consumers.

“We really nailed the flavor profile,” says Cape May Spirits Company’s Chief Brewing Officer and Brewmaster Brandon Greenwood. “Beach Blends are unlike anything I’ve ever tried. The Orange Vodka Crush and the Tropical Vodka Punch are both made with all-natural juice, premium vodka, and sparkling water. Our Tropical Vodka Punch has flavors of mango, pineapple, passionfruit, and guava and our Orange Vodka Crush is reminiscent of the classic Cape May cocktail, with flavors of fresh-squeezed orange juice. They’re light, crisp, refreshing, and are exactly what you will want to pack your cooler with this summer.”

The branding for Beach Blends is made to make consumers feel like they’re winning vacation when drinking them.

“We’re thrilled with the branding concept for Beach Blends,” says Cape May Spirits Co. Marketing Director Alicia Grasso. “Cape May Spirits Co. Beach Blends communicates fun, freshness, and refreshment to our consumers. When you’re drinking Beach Blends, we want everyday to feel like a vacation. Whether you’re at the beach, at a backyard BBQ, or tubing down the river, Beach Blends puts you in that vacation state of mind.”

Ultimately, Cape May Spirits Co. hopes that it’s the taste that keeps their fans coming back to the new canned cocktails, Beach Blends.

“Both flavors are delicious,” says Josh Havey, Sales Director of Cape May Spirits Co. “The Tropical Vodka Punch and the Orange Vodka Crush are both 5%, making them easy-drinking. We’re thrilled to be bringing a craft RTD to the state of New Jersey just in time for summer. We believe they’re going to be a hit amongst consumers and retailers.”

Beach Blends from Cape May Spirits Co. will be available throughout New Jersey starting June 20th.

For More Information:

capemayspirits.com