Cape May Brewing Company Announces Additional Pennsylvania Distribution

CAPE MAY, New Jersey – Cape May Brewing Company is excited to announce that they have formally partnered with additional Pennsylvania distributors to increase their distribution footprint across Pennsylvania to include areas surrounding Scranton, Harrisburg, and Pittsburgh.

“We’re so thrilled to open these new markets, because this is where our fans live,” says Cape May Brewing Company CEO Ryan Krill. “Our data revealed a lot of insights about where our fans were coming from when they traveled to see us down here in Cape May, and we’re excited to be able to offer our brews closer to home.”

Cape May Brewing Company has partnered with Wilson-McGinley for Pittsburgh and southwestern Pennsylvania distribution, including the following counties: Beaver, Butler, Armstrong, Indiana, Washington, Allegheny, Westmoreland, Greene, and Fayette counties.

They have partnered with LT Verrastro in northeastern Pennsylvania for the following counties: Wayne, Pike, Monroe, Carbon, Luzerne, and Lackawanna counties.

In South Central Pennsylvania, they have partnered with Ace for the following counties: Mifflin, Juniata, Perry, Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, York, Adams, Franklin, and Fulton counties.

“Many of our fans enjoy our products while they’re on vacation here in South Jersey, but now the vacation doesn’t have to end,” shares Cape May Brewing Company Marketing Director Alicia Grasso. “We can bring a piece of the shore up to folks who may only get to visit once a year, and bring our products to people who haven’t yet had the chance to experience them.”

Cape May Brewing Company distributes their core flagships as well as a rotating seasonal selection to these locations, including Cape May IPA and Coastal Evacuation.

Cape May IPA is a 6.3% ABV American IPA that is loaded with floral and citrus notes, well-balanced with a zesty finish. It’s a West Coast-style IPA Crafted on the Cape in the East Coast.

Coastal Evacuation is an 8.0% ABV Double IPA that is as big and bold as hurricane season itself, with a Centennial-forward, brazen blend of hops serving up hints of orange citrus and honeydew melon. It’s time to evacuate. Are you prepared?

Cape May Brewing Company’s seasonal offerings include Crushin’ It, an 8.0% ABV Orange India Pale Ale brewed with Citra, Mosaic, and Azacca hops that blend together to accentuate the fresh flavors of orange juice, making this brew dry, approachable, and perfectly balanced.

These new markets represent the most recent territory expansion for Cape May Brewing Company; their products were previously only available in New Jersey, Delaware, and the counties surrounding Philadelphia, PA.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with these wholesalers as we expand our distribution footprint,” says Wholesale Market Manager Scott McIntyre. “We are excited for 2023 and beyond!”

About Cape May Brewing Company

CMBC started in 2011, with three guys making one beer in a 1,500 square-foot space. Now, between their administrative, production, and distribution facilities in Cape May and Egg Harbor Township, they have over 74,000 square feet of space and are still #brewingstrong at the Cape May Airport. They have several hundred flagship, seasonal, and small-batch brews under their umbrella, distributed throughout New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Their original space is now dedicated to experimental brewing and their award-winning Tasting Room, with a separate, industrial brewing facility across the street. Bridging the gap between the two is their new seasonal outdoor Brewtanical Garden, which provides guests with an alternative space to enjoy popular CMBC beers, complete with attached restrooms and its own bar and servers.

For More Information:

https://capemaybrewery.com