Cape Beverage Partners with vonC Brewing Company and Full Circle Brewing Company for New Jersey Distribution

Cape May, NJ — Cape Beverage Distributing is proud to announce the addition of Pennsylvania-based brewery vonC Brewing Company and Fresno-based brewery Full Circle Brewing Company to its distribution partners. These partnerships mark the first time that vonC and Full Circle beers have reached the New Jersey market.

Both breweries have a strong history in their communities and are committed to breathing new life to the industry through new techniques and ownership.

“Fresh on the scene, vonC Brewing Co. brings a long-standing history of brewing excellent liquid over six generations of family members,” says Cape Beverage General Manager Justin Vitti. “Their beers lead into Cape Beverage’s stance of quality product first and foremost being put into our retailers’ stores and their customers’ hands.”

Since their grand opening in June of 2021 in Norristown, PA, vonC Brewing Company has been making waves in the Pennsylvania craft beer market. The three brothers who started the brewery are the great great grandchildren of Christian Schmidt, who started Schmidt’s brewery in Philadelphia in 1860. They brew an array of styles both deep in tradition and haze, ranging from the OG Pils “Philadelphia’s Legendary Lager,” which is the family recipe handed down through six generations, to their Walking on Clouds Hazy New England IPA.

“With the help of Cape Beverage, we plan to continue to ride those waves into the New Jersey craft beer market in March,” says vonC Brewing Co. owner and partner Jay von Czoernig. “The team at vonC couldn’t be more excited to share their history and tradition with the NJ market, and feel they have found the perfect partner in Cape Beverage to make that happen.”

Over on the West Coast, Full Circle shares a storied history as well. They are the longest running brewery in Fresno, and have been given a new life since 2016 thanks to owner and CEO Arthur Moye and a group of local investors. Since then, they have quickly expanded the brewhouse capacity and continue to bring their brews to new markets.

“Full Circle Brewing Co brings great liquid and fun packaging to the NJ market, including a variety four-pack! Besides excellent liquid, Full Circle’s creative approach of bringing together artists and craft beer enthusiasts helps their ‘Beertainment’ approach to craft beer shine brightly in a crowded craft space,” says Vitti.

The team at Full Circle are invested in their community and operate as both a full-scale production craft brewery and live entertainment venue, including hosting headliner artists such as Alien Ant Farm and Kyle Gass in addition to events such as roller derby, craft nights, and art shows.

“We are excited to partner with a premier distributor like Cape Beverage Co. to bring our California fruit-forward beer into the hands of New Jersey consumers,” says Full Circle CEO Arthur Moye. “As the fastest-expanding black-owned brewery in the nation, we believe that our balanced beers with unique packaging will truly stand out in the New Jersey marketplace.”

Cape Beverage will distribute vonC Brewing Company’s Walking on Clouds Hazy NEIPA, O.G Pils Legendary Philly Lager, and Vienna Style Lager, and Full Circle Brewing Company’s Captain Save a Hop (w/ Pineapple) West Coast IPA, Juicy New England-inspired IPA, and Illa Vanilla Milkshake IPA.

Additional products from both breweries will also come to New Jersey later this year.

Beginning Monday, March 28th, these six brands will be distributed throughout New Jersey. For more information on vonC, see their website at https://voncbrewing.com. For more information on Full Circle, see their website at https://www.fullcirclebrewing.com/. For more information on events and samplings from Cape Beverage Distributing, you can visit their website at www.capebeverage.com, or call (609) 759-2042.

ABOUT CAPE BEVERAGE:

Founded in 2019, Cape Beverage delivers experience, dedication, knowledge, and brand focus to all 21 counties in New Jersey. Built on nine years of Cape May Brewing Company’s successful self-distribution, Cape Beverage’s team of committed and enthusiastic Sales Managers is constantly in the field, ensuring quality, friendly service to each retailer. Each bar, restaurant and retail store is supported and engaged with a successful sampling program led by a dedicated Sales Assistant and run by a team of knowledgeable, outgoing, and locally-based Brand Ambassadors throughout New Jersey.

ABOUT FULL CIRCLE:

In 2016, the oldest running brewery in the Central Valley met its new owners… Arthur Moye was a CPA with a passion for homebrewing before making a giant leap and selling his practice to acquire Full Circle Brewing Co. The rebirth of FCB was backed by a group of investors, all members of the community, many of whom banded together financially because they so strongly believed in our vision. The change of ownership resulted in rapid growth and rebirth for the brewery and allowed us to expand from a 7.5BBL brewhouse only producing draft beer to a 15BBL brewhouse producing a majority of packaged beer able to reach the consumer market throughout California.

Today, Full Circle Brewing Co. remains dedicated to the quality and flavor of our beers and you can taste the passion, commitment, and experience in every glass and can. We are not only breathing new life into this old brewery, but we are committed to reviving downtown Fresno and our own historic Chinatown. We love beer, we love live entertainment, we love Fresno, and we love this brewery!

ABOUT VON C:

The von C family is part of the family that started C. Schmidt & Son brewing in 1860. Our grandfather, Carl von Czoernig, was the great-grandson of Christian Schmidt, who came to Philadelphia from Machstadt, Württemberg, in 1851, with the famous strain of lager yeast that made Schmidt’s so popular back in the day. Our father was a master brewer, our grandfather was a master brewer and so on, all the way back to the founding father of Schmidt’s. Brewing great beer in Philadelphia is in our blood. At one point in time, two out of three drafts that were poured in Philadelphia were Schmidt’s beer. To the Philadelphia tavern customer, Schmidt’s and beer were practically synonymous. Even though it was only distributed in 14 states, Schmidt’s was able to sell over 2 million barrels of beer a year to an incredibly loyal customer base. People remember Schmidt’s being the biggest and best beer brewed and served in Philly. von C Brewing Co. will not only be tapping into that history, but it will bring it back and make history of its own.

Voted Best New Brewery in PA., vonC is a 16,000 sq ft Brewery, with a 2,500 sq ft tasting room inside and a spacious 3,000 sq ft beer garden outside. vonC is located in Norristown Pa., the heart of Montgomery county. vonC’s tradition and history of brewing great beer in our area dates back six generations. The three brothers who started the brewery are the great-great grandchildren of Christian Schmidt, who started the Schmidt’s brewery in Philadelphia in 1860.

Their brewing team includes the last Master Brewer of Schmidt’s Adam Brozzetti, and Their Brew Master Michael Froelich, and they are brewing and array of styles both deep in tradition and haze, ranging from the OG Pils “Philadelphia’s Legendary Lager” which is the family recipe handed down through six generations to their Walking on Clouds Hazy New England IPA, vonC is brewing beer as beer should be!