Cape Beverage Partners with Stewart’s Enterprise Holdings for Stewart’s and Hard Rock Alcoholic Beverage Brand Distribution in New Jersey

CAPE MAY, New Jersey – Cape Beverage Distributing is pleased to announce the addition of Stewart’s Spiked Sodas and Hard Rock premium canned cocktails and hard seltzers to its distribution portfolio through its new partnership with Stewart’s Enterprise Holdings. These brands, distributed in over 20 states across the country, have returned to New Jersey’s Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem counties, and are available now.

Tony Gaines, CEO of SEHI says, “We are very excited to have Cape Beverage on the Stewarts team. Their success in South Jersey is a testament to their team and leadership. We look forward to their incredible success with our Hard Rock Cocktails and Stewarts Spiked Soda lines. No doubt you will find these products all over the shore this summer!”

Stewart’s Enterprise Holdings include products both in Stewart’s portfolio as well as Hard Rock’s premium alcoholic ready to drink beverages.

“We are very excited to add Stewarts Spiked Sodas to the Cape Beverage portfolio,” says Cape Beverage Area and Brand Manager Chris Verderame. “Root beer is one of my favorite drinks on the planet. I could not ask for a better all-American taste than cracking an ice cold Stewart’s Spiked Soda Root Beer. One sip of Stewarts Spiked Soda Orange Cream will take you to a Jersey Shore boardwalk.”

Cape Beverage will distribute Stewart’s core products: their 16-ounce Spiked Sodas. Stewart’s Spiked Sodas include Root Beer, Orange Cream, Black Cherry, and Key Lime. They are indulgent and full-flavored, with the four flavors ranging from 4.5% to 5.5% ABV.

“Hard Rock Cocktails are another exciting brand to add to the Cape Beverage portfolio,” says Verderame. “Hard Rock Cocktails offer Ready to Drink cocktails, seltzers and grab and go 10% cocktails perfect for the beach, pool, golf course or just hanging with your friends. We are thrilled to put the Hard Rock Cocktails touch on South Jersey.”

Cape Beverage will also be distributing Hard Rock’s award-winning, classic ready-to-drink cocktails, including Moscow Mule, Margarita, and Mojito. Each flavor is in a 12-ounce tall can and comes in at 8% ABV. Distribution also includes Hard Rock’s 10% ABV, 19.2-ounce Hurricane and Long Island, as well as their Hard Seltzer Variety Pack. Hard Rock’s Hard Seltzers have flavors inspired by the brand’s in-house cocktails, feature no added sugar, and are 6% ABV each.These flavors include Hurricane, Mojito, Strawberry Lime, and Blackberry Sangria.

Cape Beverage is excited to continue to expand its beyond beer options for consumers and to bring these beverages to a wider audience across the state.

ABOUT CAPE BEVERAGE

Founded in 2019, Cape Beverage delivers experience, dedication, knowledge, and brand focus to all 21 counties in New Jersey. Built on nine years of Cape May Brewing Company’s successful self-distribution, Cape Beverage’s team of committed and enthusiastic Sales Representatives are constantly in the field, ensuring quality, friendly service to each retailer. Each bar, restaurant and retail store is supported and engaged with a successful sampling program led by a dedicated Sales Representative and run by a team of knowledgeable, outgoing, and locally-based Brand Ambassadors throughout New Jersey.

ABOUT STEWART’S ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS

In February 2021, Stewart’s Enterprise Holdings, Inc. launched Stewart’s Spiked Soda Seltzer, leveraging Stewart’s Sodas’ celebrated taste, rich history, and brand loyalty. In July 2021, under multi-national license, SEHI launched Hard Rock Hard Seltzer, capitalizing on the lore and fame of the Hard Rock brand, which was founded 50 years ago and is today one of the world’s most iconic brands. In April 2022, the company launched Hard Rock Expert Cocktails — spirit-based ready to drink cocktails comprising the best loved classics – in North America, Europe, and Asia. In May 2022 the company launched full-flavored Stewart’s Spiked Sodas; and in July Bounce Back, the first post-social replenishment drink, joined the global portfolio. Please follow Hard Rock Expert Cocktails & Stewart’s Spiked on Instagram and Facebook.

https://www.capebeverage.com