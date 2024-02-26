Calling All Breweries! Soldiers’ Angels Launches 2024 Hops for Heroes Fundraising Campaign

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS— The national nonprofit Soldiers’ Angels is inviting American breweries of all sizes and locations to join the 2024 Hops for Heroes campaign and brew a Homefront beer as a fun and unique experience to support U.S. Service Members, Veterans, and their families. The annual fundraiser runs Memorial Day (May 27) through Veterans Day (Nov. 11) and is open to all interested breweries and homebrewers.

Last year’s campaign was supported by more than a dozen breweries and homebrewers. As the nonprofit launches its 2024 campaign, eight breweries have already registered, with previous participants Alamo Beer Company, Center of the Universe Brewing Company, Friendship Brewing Company, Great Chicago Fire Brewery, and Karbach Brewing Company returning to the campaign once again:

Alamo Beer Company (San Antonio, Texas)

Alexandria Brewing Company (Alexandria, Ky.)

Bugnutty Brewing Company (Cocoa Beach, Fla.)

Center of the Universe Brewing Company (Ashland, Va.)

Down Range Brewery (Canutillo, Texas)

Friendship Brewing Company (Wentzville, Mo.)

Great Chicago Fire Brewery (Leesburg, Fla.)

Karbach Brewing Company (Houston, Texas)

This year’s brewers will no longer have to follow a recipe, instead, they can rely on their creativity and craft their own unique versions of Homefront. The existing Homefront IPA recipe is available to brewers, but not required.

“Throughout the nine years of the Hops for Heroes campaign, we have received overwhelming support from our breweries, corporate sponsors, and beer connoisseurs,” said Soldiers’ Angels President and CEO Amy Palmer. “That’s why we’re so excited for breweries like Alamo, Center of the Universe, Friendship, Great Chicago Fire, and Karbach to return to the campaign, and why, for 2024, we’re giving our brewers and homebrewers more creative freedom to show the world what Homefront means to them.”

Using supplies donated by corporate sponsors and partners, breweries that sign up for Hops for Heroes commit to donating the net proceeds from tap room or packaged beer sales of Homefront to Soldiers’ Angels. The nonprofit will then use the funds to support its service programs, which provided support to more than 1.3 million Service Members, Veterans, and their families in 2023 alone.

Breweries that participate in Hops for Heroes are provided with several promotional items, including a custom tap handle created specifically for the campaign.

Homebrewers can participate by donating to the campaign, with the option of creating a personal fundraising page, brewing their own version of Homefront, and hosting a release party.

Soldiers’ Angels is a national nonprofit headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, founded in 2003 by the family of General George Patton. Through its global network of ‘Angel’ volunteers, it fulfills the mission of providing aid, comfort, and resources to the Military, Veterans, and their families in a variety of ways — from shipping care packages to deployed Service Members; to providing food assistance to low-income and homeless veterans, and more.

About Soldiers’ Angels

Soldiers’ Angels is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides aid, comfort, and resources to the Military, Veterans, and their families. Founded in 2003 by the family of General George Patton, hundreds of thousands of Soldiers’ Angels “Angel” volunteers assist Veterans, wounded and deployed personnel and their families in a variety of unique and effective ways. (Tax ID# 20-0583415, CFC# 25131).

May no soldier go unloved | May no soldier walk alone | May no soldier be forgotten | Even after they come home.

For More Information:

https://soldiersangels.org/news/soldiers-angels-launches-2024-hops-for-heroes-fundraising-campaign/