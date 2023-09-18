California Wild Ales Opens New Location in Point Loma

POINT LOMA, San Diego— California Wild Ales announced the opening of its new brewery and tasting room at 3826 Sherman Street in Point Loma, California. The brewery moved to Point Loma from its original location in Sorrento Valley, operating since 2015 due to the demolition of its original location. The grand opening will occur on Sept. 15 from 12:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. PST.

The brewery will offer a wide variety of classic fruited sours, clean IPAs, and lagers, as well as seltzers and a non-alcoholic beer on its 20-tap system in its two-story tasting room overlooking the oak barrels. The Point Loma tasting room will also have food options from The Last Typewriter. Patrons can order gourmet burgers and fries, fusion-style fried chicken, toasted sandwiches, and more from a wall-mounted tablet, then have their food delivered to the tasting room.

Initially, the tasting room will be open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 8:00 p.m. Adjustments will be made when concerts and sporting events occur at nearby Pechanga Arena.

“We are thrilled to have found a new home in Point Loma,” said Bill DeWitt, co-founder of California Wild Ales. “The Sherman Street location provides the perfect space to serve our unique creations and offer an unforgettable experience with the exceptional flavors and craftsmanship that define California Wild Ales while immersing ourselves in the dynamic beer culture of Point Loma.”

Formerly occupied by Green Fix Green Juice and shared with Five Star Fish Processing, the 1,200-square-foot facility will be the new home for the California Wild Ales brewery facility and tasting room.. The brewery will make significant investments in new oak-foeders and all-new wine and spirit barrels for aging a wide variety of aged sour, wild and mixed-culture beers and guaranteeing exceptional quality and integrity.

The new space will follow the brewery’s tradition of featuring fun and funky creative design that exudes warmth and character and include reclaimed wood from Sorrento Valley repurposed to provide callbacks to the original tasting room. Similar to its Ocean Beach tasting room, located at 4896 Newport Ave, San Diego, which opened in 2021, the new venue will feature Legos, including a three-dimensional Lego sculpture of the brewery’s mascots Lacto, Brett and P.D.O., created by Mortarless Bricks representing the bacteria strains that are used to craft their sour beers.

One of the standout features of the new space is an impressive 18’x10.5′ movie screen, one of the largest of its kind outside of Petco Park. This colossal screen will be a centerpiece of the brewery, showcasing live sporting events such as the San Diego Gulls games, San Diego Padres games, NFL matchups, and more.

Additionally, like its OB location, the brewery will live-stream concerts, host live music, and have bar-top games, including ring-toss, landslide, roller bowler, rolo, washers and more, making it a hub for entertainment. In addition, the new location will house a 4-player retro arcade cabinet with 17,000 games and the brewery plans to add three more machines in the coming months.

Bill DeWitt noted, “This screen is massive, and I think once people see it, it will become a major draw for this location. It will be a fantastic place to catch live games, enjoy a craft beer, and soak up the atmosphere.”

For example, all October, the brewery plan to run horror movies and even host a live podcast from one of our fellow industry members, Kelly Cashman. Her podcast B Movie And A Beer will be a live episode projected onto our giant screen. Mortarless Bricks will also host “Bricks and Brews” twice a month, where patrons have the chance to design, build, and race their own Lego creations.

The vision for the new location is to create a welcoming atmosphere and provide unique experiences that enrich the community and beyond,” said Zack Brager, co-founder of California Wild Ales. “Being situated near Modern Times Beer and Bay City Brewing, we aspire to create a destination for beer lovers to explore and enjoy.”

Strategically located near Interstates 8 and 5, the tasting room is poised to become a hub for locals and visitors attending nearby sports events and concerts. Additionally, with the anticipated completion of the Midway Rising project—a 16,500-seat arena, hotel, retail spaces, and thousands of homes—California Wild Ales will capture the attention of a vibrant and expanding community.

When the brewery opens, the new tasting room will offer a wide assortment of beers, including:

· Warzone West Coast IPA

· The Point West Coast IPA

· Up the Hill Hazy IPA

· Rainbow Weather Double Hazy IPA

· Pesky Parrot Pale Ale

· Bike Lane Lager

· Dragon Fruit, Blueberry, Blackberry and Raspberry Sour Ale

· German Chocolate Cake Dark Sour

· Oak Barrel-aged Saison (collaboration with OB Brewery)

· Mead Barrel-aged Flanders-style Red Ale (collaboration with 13 Point Brewing and Lost Cause Meadery)

· Super Cuvée Brewer’s Blend

· Buzzed Bee (collaboration with Hoppy Beer Hoppy Life and Lost Cause Meadery)

· Sour Quadrupel with Kakawa Cold-brew Coffee

· Peach & Raspberry Hard Seltzer

About California Wild Ales

In 2015, California Wild Ales originally found its niche in San Diego County’s craft beer scene by focusing exclusively on brewing barrel-aged sour beers, setting itself apart as a unique and innovative establishment. Since then, California Wild Ales has introduced several clean beers, including IPAs, lagers, seltzers, red ale, and barrel-aged Saison. The brewery’s signature sour beer is aged in American, French, and Hungarian oak barrels for at least nine months and uses fresh, seasonal produce from local San Diego farmers, resulting in a refreshing, tart flavor profile. In 2023, the brewery relocated its brewery and tasting room to Point Loma, and in 2021, had a successful expansion with a satellite tasting room in Ocean Beach.

