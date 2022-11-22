California Craft Brewers Association and OpenTap Announce Strategic Partnership

TEMECULA, California – OpenTap, a California Craft Beer mobile app startup, announced a strategic partnership with the California Craft Brewers Association (CCBA). This collaboration combines OpenTap’s local, grassroots marketing tools with the CCBA’s long history of supporting the state’s craft breweries.

With mobile technology playing an increasing role in how breweries promote their beers, events and their brands, brewery owners recognize the need to reach customers in new and innovative ways. The OpenTap-CCBA partnership brings together new technological offerings, marketing opportunities and customer acquisition channels for local breweries.

