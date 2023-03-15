Caius Farm Brewery to Open March 2023 in Branford, Conn.

Local brewery links cultural heritage, sees opportunity in the Connecticut shoreline

Branford, Conn. – Caius Farm Brewery, a new craft brewery, is excited to announce their highly anticipated launch with a grand public opening starting on Friday, March 10, 2023. Local entrepreneur and accredited brewer, Caius Mergy, presents his brewery in a newly constructed ~6,500 sq ft roman basilica style barn that houses both a 10–20-barrel brewhouse and an open-style taproom. Outdoors, the facility includes a 3-season heated German-style beer garden with ~3 acres of land that fronts the Branford River and ~1 acre of wetlands with lawns for seating and outdoor games. An enjoyable place for family and friends alike to gather.

Caius Farm Brewery’s tap room and public spaces are open Thursdays 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.; Fridays 2 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. The brewery will be closed to the public Monday through Wednesday when manufacturing will be underway.

Caius will offer an extensive variety of beers, spanning a wide selection of tastes, both seasonal and specialty ales, while specializing in German styles extensive variety of beers. In addition, there will be a focus on mixed fermentation sour beer as well as a “huge emphasis” on barrel aging. The brewery facility will also embrace a farmhouse atmosphere for its guests and the beer styles being produced.

For the younger crowd or those seeking a non-alcoholic option, Caius also has created a unique range of homemade flavored Italian sodas, called scriccio, that are created and mixed on-site as well.

There will be a range of food options, with a regular rotation of two food trucks. In the near future, Caius also plans to make available inside handcrafted charcuterie boards in cooperation with Fromage of Old Saybrook and tailored to be paired with Caius Farm beers – it will be a must try treat.

At Caius Farm Brewery, the unique and much anticipated range of craft beers collides with both local and global historical perspectives. Mergy reveals a tapestry of cultures through the flavors of his craft. With a master’s degree from the University of Oxford in Classical Archaeology, degrees from both the Master Brewer program at the Siebel Institute in Chicago, and the Doemens Academy in Munich, Germany, and professional brewing experience in California, Mergy combines his passions, expertise, and experiences, bringing back to his home state of Connecticut. Caius Farm Brewery is set to become part of the unique heart and soul of the Connecticut shoreline and destination for beer lovers in all of New England. While the area has so much to offer, there is nowhere else quite like it, it’s unprecedented. According to Mergy, “I just want to share the styles and my passion for the industry with the local community and keep it as a small family-oriented brewery. And I also want to make sure there’s always a style for everybody. That way, it’s a very welcoming place.”

The new, state of the art brewhouse sits on a historic site, where the David Baldwin house and farm once laid. Paying homage to Branford’s long respected farming community, Mergy maximizes the brewery’s connectivity to the landscape through the regeneration of a small hop yard, edible landscaping, fruit trees, and as a home to beehives to create a unique honey – all of which Mergy plans to use as ingredients. The brewery aims to limit waste by using sustainable practices and sourcing ingredients from local Connecticut farms and small businesses. Spent grain from the brewing process will also be provided to 3B Ranch in Northford, CT. Mergy is cultivating not just the land but a community as well.

“We can’t wait to explore the future of our beer with the local community, and we will keep to our slogan of: Body, Soul, Mind, Beer.” ©

If you would like more information on Caius Farm Brewery, please go to https://www.caiusfarmbrewery.com/ and also join them on Instagram or Facebook @caiusfarmbrewery for the most current updates. Please email info@caiusfarmbrewery.com for media inquiries.