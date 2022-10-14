Cahaba Brewing Announces a New Paid Internship Opportunity for the BIPOC Community

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Cahaba Brewing Company is proud to announce a new paid internship opportunity focusing on craft beer production, marketing, management, and sales. This internship is dedicated to creating opportunities for the BIPOC community and other underrepresented communities in craft beer.

“Knowledge is power, and it’s our goal to provide that knowledge through mentorship and education to change the face of craft brewing.” – Eric Meyer, Cahaba Brewing Company.

The six- to nine-week internship will include hands-on teaching across key departments within a craft brewery, including production, management, sales, and marketing. The curriculum also includes studying for the level one Cicerone Certification and career support after the internship has ended. Descriptions of the complete curriculum can be found below.

For the inaugural rotation of the internship program, Cahaba Brewing welcomed Rodney Callier. Rodney has worked in the culinary arts for eight years as a degreed chef. He’s earning his Bachelor’s degree in Hospitality Management from the University of Alabama.

Rodney hopes to mix his experience in the service industry with the knowledge he gains from Cahaba’s internship program to work in the craft brewing industry and establish his brewpub. “What I have learned so far is that the culinary world and the beverage world are very alike…everyone involved [at Cahaba] is very helpful and willing to help someone get an understanding of the processes and procedures for working in the brew house and craft beer industry.” – Rodney Callier

The Craft Beer Internship is funded by Cahaba Brewing Company and the Brewer’s Association, but other businesses have offered their support, including Turner Beverage, Pratt Industries, and Milo’s Tea. Each company has committed as a one-week sponsor for the Fall 2022 internship tract. Individuals and organizations interested in sponsoring future internships through Cahaba Brewing Company’s 501c3, Cahaba Giving, can contact kayla@cahababrewing.com for more information. The Craft Beer Internship is set for two to four rotations per year. Interested individuals with a passion for craft beer should email kayla@cahababrewing.com.

Craft Beer Production Internship CurriculumThe six-week internship will include the following:

WEEK 1 – Safety, cleanliness, introduction to the brewing process, and company history

WEEK 2 – Raw ingredients, packaging, brewery gas, chemicals, and evaluating beer.

WEEK 3 – Logistics, keg cleaning/filling, CIP FV, and forklift training.

WEEK 4 – Brewhouse operations, CIP Brite, transfer, and lab introduction.

WEEK 5 – Milling, dry hopping, yeast handling, and recipe development.

WEEK 6 – Small batch brew, heat exchanger, mechanical overview, and sensory.

The nine-week internship will include the following:

WEEK 7 – Studying for the level one Cicerone Certification, event planning, taproom management, and other front-of-house duties.

WEEK 8 – Business development, strategy, leadership, and personnel development; customer relationship management, building brand awareness, and time management.

WEEK 9 – Developing marketing strategies and collateral for Taproom beer releases, canned beer, events, and spirits.

