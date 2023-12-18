Cackalacky Brand Launches Strawberry Milkshake IPA

PITTSBORO, N.C.— Cackalacky, Inc. has launched Cackalacky Strawberry Milkshake IPA craft beer.

Brewed in North Carolina, Cackalacky Strawberry Milkshake is a minimally filtered India Pale Ale (IPA) that incorporates fresh strawberries, 2-row barley, flaked oats, white wheat, crystal 30 malts, and lactose sugar – which gives this hazy full-flavored beer style its “milkshake” name.

The beer is packed in 12-ounce retail cans and the Alcohol by Volume (ABV) weighs in at 8% with an International Bitterness Units (IBU) of 55.

The Cackalacky Strawberry Milkshake IPA is now available for retail purchase in singles and six-packs exclusively at The Cackalacky Company Store, 697 Hillsboro Street Pittsboro, NC.

Now celebrating more than two decades in business, North Carolina-based Cackalacky is the iconic Southern lifestyle brand that specializes in Cackalacky branded sauces, flavored snacks, beverages, food service & menu items, apparel, outdoor sporting goods, grills, sponsored events, and more. The company also makes and distributes Cackalacky Cheerwine Sweet Sauce as well as Carolina Tar Heels BBQ Sauce, an officially licensed collegiate product.

