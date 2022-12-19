Buskey Cider Releases New 2022 Heritage Blend Cider

RICHMOND, Virginia – Buskey Cider is releasing 2022 Buskey Heritage Blend Cider this Friday. Complex, tannic, and bursting with flavor, the 2022 Buskey Heritage Blend Cider is an off-dry premium cider that celebrates the rich Virginian apple tradition with a blend of Ruby Red Crab, Ashmead’s Kernel, and Gold Rush apples.

“Hanging out at the orchard this year we fell in love with the Ruby Red Crab Apple for its mouth puckering acidity and tannin and decided to blend it with two of our all time favorite apples Ashmead’s Kernel and Gold Rush,” said Will Correll, founder of Buskey Cider. “The simplicity of 3 old apples fermented to off-dry may not sound revolutionary, but that’s one of the things that is so special about our approach to cider. You can’t fake great apples fermented well. You’re in for a treat with this cider!”

The 2022 Heritage Blend is part of an every other Friday release program that has been in effect since 2020 when the business pivoted along with the rest of the world. The past two releases have been Caramel Apple, a delightful cold weather seasonal, and a second Wild Heirloom Agave drop from Buskey’s experimental fermentation spinoff, Scott’s Addition Fermentory.

2022 Buskey Heritage Blend Cider will be available on draft and in 4-pack 16oz cans in the Richmond and Cape Charles tasting rooms and for delivery in Richmond and surrounding suburbs, NoVA, and Hampton Roads, and in distribution throughout Virginia.

About Buskey Cider

Buskey Cider opened in April 2016 in the popular craft beverage neighborhood of Scott’s Addition in Richmond, Virginia, and has since expanded into their second outpost ‘Buskey Cider on the Bay’ located in scenic Cape Charles. Made from 100% Fresh Pressed Virginia apples, Buskey focuses on semi-sweet and drier ciders with a wide range of creative infusions and barrel products.

For More Information:

https://www.buskeycider.com/collections/delivery-shipping-virginia/products/2022-buskey-heritage-blend-cider-4-pack