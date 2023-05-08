Busch Gardens Williamsburg Announces DarKoaster Collab with The Virginia Beer Company

WILLIAMSBURG, Va.— Busch Gardens Williamsburg announced that DarKoaster, North America’s first all-indoor straddle coaster, will be available exclusively to Members for early ride access on select dates starting May 11. The park’s tenth roller coaster will open to all park visitors on May 19. Voted one of the most anticipated roller coasters of 2023 by USA Today, DarKoaster is an unprecedented, family-friendly addition to Busch Gardens’ thrill ride portfolio.

Thrill seekers experiencing DarKoaster will embark on snowmobiles to discover a mysterious phenomenon inside the walls of the iconic Oktoberfest castle. Building upon the legacy of Curse of DarKastle, a supernatural force is imminent as explorers discover that they are evading more than just a raging storm. With a 48” height requirement, this attraction is perfect for the whole family to conquer together.

Manufactured by Intamin Worldwide, Busch Gardens’ newest family thrill is a steel coaster design with four accelerating launches and over 1,400 feet of track. As the weather strikes, riders will race through total darkness to evade the elements, experiencing a total of 2,454 feet of track.

To commemorate the opening of DarKoaster, Busch Gardens collaborated with The Virginia Beer Company to develop the DarKoaster Black Lager, a limited-release beer. At 5.2% ABV, this all-new brew is a traditional German-style Schwarzbier with hints of chocolate and coffee notes. Featured at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, this limited-edition pour will be available on draft and in commemorative cans to visitors 21 and up beginning on DarKoaster’s Opening Day.

“DarKoaster is an unprecedented addition to Busch Gardens’ lineup of thrills. As the park’s tenth coaster, this attraction will immerse riders like never before in an all-new dark ride experience, said Kevin Lembke, Busch Gardens Williamsburg Park President. “We are excited to open DarKoaster on May 19, pairing with the launch of the exclusive DarKoaster Black Lager. It’s a privilege to partner with The Virginia Beer Company, a staple to Williamsburg and the craft beer community.”

About Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Busch Gardens Williamsburg is an action-packed European-themed adventure park with 17th century charm and 21st-century technology, boasting more than 100 acres of family fun. Home to top-rated roller coasters, more than 50 rides and attractions, live stage shows, monthly special events and delicious culinary experiences. Busch Gardens is owned by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg was voted one of the best theme parks of 2022 by USA Today.

About The Virginia Beer Company

Established in 2016 in the heart of Williamsburg, The Virginia Beer Company prides itself on exceptional quality across an array of small batch ales and lagers. But at the heart of our business lies a foundation beyond brewing: Beer · People · Purpose. Our commitment to community is what drives us. We believe that our brews are only as good as the people with whom we share them. We’ve worked to create a dynamic environment in which to enjoy a rotation of recipes that reflect the positive spirit of our brewery. Drinking good beer together, we can help accomplish great things…and we look forward to sharing a round of beers & cheers together soon!

For More Information:

https://virginiabeerco.com/press/busch-gardens-x-the-virginia-beer-company-darkoaster-collaboration/