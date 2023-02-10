Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and Stone Brewing Announce Partnership That Celebrates the Popularity of a Beer and a Shot

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and Stone Brewing officially announce their partnership. The collaboration initially kicked off in December 2022 with the release of the highly exclusive Stone One Batch Dispatch: Gimme Yule Gimme Fire Barrel-Aged Bock. This limited time offer beer was aged in Bulleit Rye Whiskey barrels, and sold exclusively online and at Stone Brewing locations.

Through this partnership, Stone Brewing and Bulleit Frontier Whiskey showcase their most complementary offerings through the unique craft experience of beer and a shot. Following the Gimme Yule Gimme Fire Barrel-Aged Bock, Stone announced the release of two year-round beers to accompany its hugely popular Stone Delicious IPA. The gluten-reduced West Coast Style IPA is now joined by Stone Delicious Double IPA and Stone

Delicious Citrus IPA in a format hardly seen on shelves – a variety can six-pack. Thanks to their distinct citrus personalities and balanced malt bill, all three beers make delicious accompaniments to a wide array of foods and whiskeys. Stone’s year-round beers can now be found merchandised alongside Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, providing the perfect pairing for a beer and a shot.

“Bulleit Frontier Whiskey is such a reputable and well-respected brand, we’re honored to offer our beers alongside their whiskeys,” stated Erin Smith, Stone Brewing VP of Marketing. “When we take on partnerships, it’s with brands that value their fans and commit to quality like we do. The experience of Stone and Bulleit together at the table is special, and we hope it enlightens a few new fans!”

Beyond the popularity of the whiskey and beer combination, the two partners celebrate a shared focus on sustainability. With a guiding tenet of replenishing and protecting natural resources, Bulleit’s Distilling Co. in Shelbyville, Kentucky, has pioneered processes that reduce carbon emissions, conserve water and manage waste during production. In its distillery in Lebanon, Kentucky, Bulleit does not consume any fossil fuels to produce its whiskeys. Additionally, Bulleit recently launched its commitment to improving Tree Equity in neighborhoods across the nation with a tree planting event in Houston, Texas. Stone Brewing is equally committed to minimizing its environmental impact through its world-class water reclamation, LEED Certification, creative uses of spent grain, philanthropic support, and more.

“We’re incredibly excited to extend our Bulleit & Beer program with Stone Brewing,” said Johannah Rogers, Global Brand Director at Diageo North America. “As a brand that places a unique focus on responsibly crafting delicious beers, Stone reflects Bulleit’s values of designing environmentally friendly initiatives to create the best products.”

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and Stone Brewing remind consumers 21+ to drink responsibly, when choosing to drink.

About Bulleit Frontier Whiskey

Bulleit, founded in 1987, is one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in America. The brand attributes that growth to bartenders and cultural partners who have adopted it as their own. The Bulleit Frontier Whiskey portfolio is distilled and aged in the Bulleit family tradition, using a distinctive high rye recipe, which gives them a bold, spicy, yet distinctively smooth taste. The award-winning Kentucky whiskey most recently won a Double Gold medal for Bulleit 10 Year Old and Gold Medals for Bulleit Bourbon and Bulleit Rye at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In 2017, Bulleit celebrated its 30th anniversary with the opening of a new, state-of-the-art distillery located in Shelbyville, KY. Constructed with a focus on sustainable practices including natural habitat protection, water conservation and local ingredient sourcing, BDC received the Highly Commended award for Sustainable Distillery of the Year at the 2020 Icons of Whisky Awards from Whisky Magazine. In 2019, a Visitor’s Centre at the Bulleit Distilling Co. in Shelbyville opened to share our modern, technological and sustainable approach to making great whiskey. In 2021, Diageo opened its first carbon neutral whiskey distillery in Lebanon, KY with Bulleit being the first and leading brand being produced at the site. supplementing existing production at the Bulleit Distilling Co. For more information, visit www.bulleit.com or follow @Bulleit on Instagram.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

About Stone Brewing

Founded in 1996, Stone Brewing pioneered the West Coast Style IPA, helping to fuel the modern craft beer revolution and inspire generations of hop fanatics. Today Stone operates breweries in Escondido, CA and Richmond, VA plus seven tap room and bistro locations. Stone offers a wide range of craft beers including its most popular Stone IPA, Stone Delicious IPA and Stone

Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager. The company’s long list of environmental efforts includes a LEED Silver Certification, world-class water reclamation and creative uses of spent grain. Stone has been called the “All-time Top Brewery on Planet Earth” by BeerAdvocate magazine twice.

For More Information:

https://www.stonebrewing.com