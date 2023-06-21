Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and Shiner Beer Announce Partnership and Limited Run Barrel-Aged Beer

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and Shiner Beer officially announce their partnership. The collaboration kicked off with an event held in Dallas, Texas, to celebrate Shiner’s newest limited-time offer barrel-aged beer, Brewer’s Pride Barrel Aged Imperial Red Ale. Aged in Bulleit Bourbon barrels, the wood imparted flavors of vanilla to compliment the ale’s toasty caramel malt character. The ale is well-rounded with toasty biscuit flavors and strikes a balance between medium hop bitterness and malt sweetness. Shiner fans in Texas can find this limited-run beer at select retailers, bars and restaurants statewide.

Bulleit is excited to partner with the historic Spoetzl Brewery, the family-owned, independent makers of Shiner Bock. The Spoetzl Brewery was founded in Shiner, Texas in 1909 and has since become one of the largest craft brewers in the country. 114 years later, every drop of the award-winning beer is brewed in Shiner, Texas.

“At Shiner, we’re always inspired by bartenders who pair Shiner beers with great whiskies like Bulleit,” says Jimmy Mauric, Shiner’s Head Brewmaster. “It’s a special moment for us to bring this to life by marrying these flavors in our bold, new special Brewer’s Pride release.”

To kick off the partnership, Bulleit and Shiner hosted an event with local media and beer enthusiasts to celebrate the Brewer’s Pride barrel-aged ale. The event honored the timeless tradition of a beer and a shot by offering attendees exclusive first tastes of the Brewer’s Pride Barrel Aged Imperial Red Ale, accompanied by a shot of Bulleit Bourbon.

“At Bulleit, we believe that businesses have a great responsibility to take ownership of their environmental, social and human impact,” said Johannah Rogers, Global Brand Director at Bulleit Frontier Whiskey. “We’re proud to upcycle our barrels by giving them to breweries through the Bulleit and Beer program, and we’re excited to support local markets and celebrate the amazing partnerships that the program creates.”

As one of the fastest growing bourbons in the United States, Bulleit is honored to bring its growth to the local level, and partner with community-driven breweries. To date, Bulleit has partnered with over 25 breweries across 30 states, and over 20 limited run beers have come out of the program. This year, Bulleit’s liquids have been awarded Gold and Double Gold medals from both the SIP and San Francisco World Spirits Competitions.

About Bulleit Frontier Whiskey

Bulleit, founded in 1987, is one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in America. The brand attributes that growth to bartenders and cultural partners who have adopted it as their own. The Bulleit Frontier Whiskey portfolio is distilled and aged in the Bulleit family tradition, using a distinctive high rye recipe, which gives them a bold, spicy, yet distinctively smooth taste. The award-winning Kentucky whiskey most recently won a Double Gold medal for Bulleit 10 Year Old and Gold Medals for Bulleit Bourbon and Bulleit Rye at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In 2017, Bulleit celebrated its 30th anniversary with the opening of a new, state-of-the-art distillery located in Shelbyville, KY. Constructed with a focus on sustainable practices including natural habitat protection, water conservation and local ingredient sourcing, BDC received the Highly Commended award for Sustainable Distillery of the Year at the 2020 Icons of Whisky Awards from Whisky Magazine. In 2019, a Visitor’s Centre at the Bulleit Distilling Co. in Shelbyville opened to share our modern, technological and sustainable approach to making great whiskey. In 2021, Diageo opened its first carbon neutral whiskey distillery in Lebanon, KY with Bulleit being the first and leading brand being produced at the site. supplementing existing production at the Bulleit Distilling Co.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

About Shiner and the Spoetzl Brewery

The Spoetzl Brewery was founded in Shiner, Texas (population 2,127), in 1909, by Czech and German immigrants brewing beer with old-world traditions and recipes for Central Texas. Since then, the brewery has grown to be one of the largest independent craft brewers in the country with beers available in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. To this day, every drop of the award-winning beer is brewed right in Shiner, Texas, where it all started 114 years ago.

