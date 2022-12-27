Buffalo Creek Brewing Launches Outdoor Concept

LONG GROVE, Illinois – Buffalo Creek Brewing has transformed its two acres of picturesque grounds into a winter biergarten retreat – an authentic German concept that owner Mike Marr proudly emulates at his authentic German brewery. This year, BCB is mixing in a new “ski village” element with the addition of nine mini lodges built around roaring fires. The cozy wooden structures are outfitted with benches and tables, twinkle lighting, holiday/winter décor to set the vibe, and stocked fire pits. Eight of the lodges accommodates up to 10 people while one larger lodge is available for bigger groups – all on a first come, first serve basis and for no charge. Open seven days a week now throughout the winter, the Alpine Beer Village also features winter-themed outdoor games, live music on an outdoor main stage, food trucks serving hot eats, outdoor bar and table service, patio and barrel table heat lamps, decorated Christmas trees, and winter apparel for sale like snow hats, flannels, and fleeces. Inside the taproom, BCB leans into the theme as well with its Alpine Lodge – a cozy German winter lodge atmosphere for those who prefer to stay indoors.

