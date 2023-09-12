Bud Light Announces Renewed Partnership With UTSA Athletics

SAN ANTONIO, Texas— As the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) Roadrunners continue the 2023 football season with their home opener this weekend against I-35 rival Texas State University, fans packing the Alamodome can cheer on the home team with a cold Bud Light, which is once again the Official Beer Partner of Roadrunners Athletics. Fans will be greeted during the pregame with tailgating and promotions on the concourse and fans are invited to join the official Bud Light tailgate before or during the game at the Birds Landing Tailgate located in Lot B.

UTSA fans can hear from head coach Jeff Traylor during his weekly radio show tonight on Ticket 760, broadcasting live at 7 p.m. each Wednesday (subject to change) throughout the season. Fans can watch the show live at Chicken N Pickle, where they can enjoy Bud Light specials and fun giveaway opportunities.

During all away games this season, San Antonians can gather to cheer on the Roadrunners at watch parties being held at the Official UTSA Headquarters, Little Woodrow’s – Braun Road or at The Bend Sports Bar.

Later this season, fans will be able to purchase limited-edition UTSA-branded Bud Light for game day. As the official beer partner of UTSA Athletics, Bud Light is proud to feature the Roadrunners logo and helmet image on limited-edition packages for this football season. Later this fall, the limited-edition 16-ounce Bud Light aluminum bottles can be found at the Alamodome on game days, and additional packages will be available at bars, restaurants and on grocery and convenience store shelves at participating retailers throughout San Antonio.

“We are very thankful to Silver Eagle for their support of UTSA Athletics,” said UTSA Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lisa Campos. “We’re always looking for new ways to extend our reach in the San Antonio community and beyond, and this partnership will give fans even more opportunities to show their support for the Roadrunners.”

“Silver Eagle Beverages is thrilled to continue being a part of making UTSA Football and UTSA Athletics even more exciting for all San Antonians,” said John L. Nau, III, chairman and CEO of Silver Eagle Beverages. “We encourage everyone to plan ahead and secure a safe ride home for you and your group following every game.”

Anheuser-Busch, Silver Eagle Beverages, and UTSA Athletics share a profound dedication to educating and encouraging fans to drink responsibly. In support of those efforts, Anheuser-Busch will bring its Decide to Ride campaign to game days, urging fans to plan ahead for a safe ride home. Fans are encouraged to Decide to Ride by using Uber or having another safe ride plan because you can’t drive drunk if you don’t drive there. If using Uber this weekend, fans can enter promo code UTSA1 for $5 off their Uber rides, while supplies last.

About Silver Eagle Beverages

Silver Eagle Beverages is one of the largest Anheuser-Busch distributors in the United States. More than 500 employees service a territory that includes Bexar County and extends over 12 additional counties in southwest Texas. Silver Eagle Beverages’ footprint covers 18,481 square miles from Wilson County to Val Verde County on the state border. With a corporate office and warehouse in San Antonio, warehouse in Del Rio and depot in Carrizo Springs, Silver Eagle Beverages distributes a broad selection of domestic and import brands, national and local craft beers, and several non-alcohol beverages and waters.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America’s most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home.

About UTSA Department of Intercollegiate Athletics

The UTSA Department of Intercollegiate Athletics offers 17 sports at the NCAA Division I level as a member of the American Athletic Conference. UTSA boasts 80 conference championships, over 60 NCAA postseason appearances and more than 50 All-Americans since its inaugural year in 1981. UTSA Athletics transforms lives as San Antonio’s nationally recognized NCAA Division I program. UTSA Athletics develops champions in the classroom, in competition and in life, while serving as an integral part of the undergraduate student experience, enhancing the visibility of the university and engaging the community.

